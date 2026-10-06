Ask a manager whether their team feels appreciated and most will say yes. Ask employees whether they receive meaningful recognition for their work and a different picture emerges. That distance is the appreciation gap, and it is not small: Giftogram’s 2026 Appreciation Gap analysis of 43,513 public workplace conversations found employees describing recognition negatively 4.1 times more often than positively.

Companies usually know exactly what they spend on recognition. Far fewer know whether it registered. That is the measurement problem.

Does employee recognition reduce employee turnover?

Turnover is the easiest place to start pricing the gap because the cost is visible: recruitment, onboarding, lost productivity and disruption while a replacement gets up to speed. As Ritz Herald has reported, pay is rarely the sole reason someone leaves; feeling valued weighs heavily.

Gallup tracked nearly 3,500 employees between 2022 and 2024 and found that those who received high-quality recognition in 2022 were 45% less likely to have changed organizations two years later. That is an association, not proof of cause; pay, management, progression and workload all shape retention. But it is reason enough to measure recognition rather than assume it.

The formula is simple:

Recognition ROI = (estimated financial benefit − total program cost) ÷ total program cost × 100

The hard half is the benefit, which should be tracked over time through voluntary turnover, engagement and recognition quality rather than claimed in full. The cost half is easy if the reward layer produces it: an employee recognition and rewards platform with exportable reporting gives finance every send, value and date in one file.

Activity is not the same as recognition received

A company can send 5,000 rewards, post hundreds of shout-outs and hold an annual awards ceremony. All of it is measurable. None of it proves an employee felt accurately recognized. Annual awards drift toward tenure. Shout-out channels favor visible work. Generic rewards say little about what someone did.

Three tests do better. Timeliness: did recognition arrive close enough to the contribution to feel connected? Specificity: does the employee know exactly what they did and why it mattered? Choice: if a reward is involved, can they receive something they value? The three are independent. A flexible reward sent six months late is still late; an immediate thank-you can still be generic.

Recognition is the act of noticing a contribution; a reward is one way to reinforce it. As Donato Tramuto put it in these pages, organizations perform better when people feel seen, heard and valued. Software can make distribution easier. It cannot decide what deserves recognition.

Choice makes the same budget go further

A $50 restaurant card is ideal for one employee and irrelevant to another; the business spends the same either way. Custom Ink’s 2025 survey of 1,051 US employees found 52% prefer choosing from several options and 77% value a gift more from a trusted brand. Directional, not proof, but it points one way.

Giftogram is built for that split: the business sets the value and message, the recipient chooses from more than 140,000 national and local brands. Rewards go out individually or in bulk, managers send within a Team Wallet budget, every send is recorded for finance, and there are no platform fees on standard digital rewards, so a $50 reward costs $50. The platform solves distribution. Managers still have to notice the work.

A larger budget will not close the appreciation gap. Noticing valuable work, saying why it mattered while it is fresh, and giving the recipient enough choice for the value to feel personal will. Companies already know what they spend on recognition. The better question is whether employees know what they are being recognized for.

Frequently asked questions

What is the ROI of employee recognition?

Estimated financial benefit minus total program cost divided by total program cost. Build the benefit from avoided turnover and track it over time alongside engagement; Giftogram’s exportable reporting and no platform fees on standard digital rewards make the cost side straightforward.

Does employee recognition reduce employee turnover?

Gallup found employees receiving high-quality recognition were 45% less likely to have changed organizations two years later. An association, not a proven cause.

Is employee recognition worth the cost?

Recognition itself is mostly attention and costs little. Rewards are worth adding when the employee can choose. Activity employees do not experience as recognition is the cost that is not worth paying.