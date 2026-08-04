What Is Pre-Authorisation in Cashless Health Insurance Claims?

A cashless claim begins before the hospital sends the final bill. The hospital shares treatment details with the insurer or claims administrator and asks whether the expenses can be considered under the policy.

This request is called pre-authorisation. It helps the hospital understand the initial claim position and allows the insurer to review the available information before direct settlement is arranged.

What Pre-Authorisation Actually Means

Pre-authorisation is the request submitted for cashless treatment at a network hospital. It starts the review process but does not settle the final claim.

The form carries information about the patient, diagnosis, proposed treatment, expected hospital stay and estimated charges. The hospital insurance desk completes the medical and billing sections, while the policyholder provides insurance and identity details. The insurer then assesses the request according to the documents and policy conditions.

Why a Pre-Authorisation Request is Required

Cashless treatment involves direct coordination between the hospital and insurer. The insurer therefore needs information to examine the proposed admission before agreeing to settle eligible expenses with the hospital.

When reading a health insurance policy, check the cashless claim section for the required process, network conditions and responsibilities during admission. Pre-authorisation allows the insurer to review matters such as:

Whether the policy is active

Whether the patient is insured

Whether the hospital belongs to the network

Whether the treatment relates to available cover

Whether relevant waiting periods apply

Whether sufficient cover remains available

Whether further medical details are required

The assessment remains subject to the full policy wording and the records available at that stage.

Who Sends the Request?

The hospital’s insurance or third-party administrator desk sends the pre-authorisation request. The patient or family should provide policy details and complete any required declarations.

The treating doctor supplies information about the diagnosis and proposed care. The hospital adds the expected charges and room details. Policyholders should check the form before signing it, particularly the patient’s name, policy information, medical history and contact details.

What Happens After Submission?

Once the request reaches the insurer, the claim team reviews the submitted information. The hospital receives a response after the available medical and policy details have been examined.

The insurer may:

Approve an initial amount

Ask for additional documents

Seek clarification from the hospital

Communicate that cashless processing cannot proceed

Suggest that the claim be submitted for reimbursement

A request for more information does not by itself determine the final claim outcome. It may simply mean that the available records do not clearly explain the diagnosis, admission or treatment plan.

Planned and Emergency Admissions

The basic purpose of pre-authorisation remains the same, but the timing can differ. Planned hospitalisation provides time to send the request before the scheduled admission.

During emergency admission, treatment should be given priority. The hospital can initiate the cashless request after the patient arrives and the necessary details become available. The family should inform the insurance desk and share policy information without delaying urgent medical care.

Does Approval Cover the Entire Hospital Bill?

Initial approval is based on the estimated treatment and documents available before or during admission. The final hospital bill may differ from that estimate.

A cashless authorisation should not be read as confirmation that every billed item will be payable. Room eligibility, co-payment, deductibles, sub-limits, non-medical items and other policy conditions may affect assessment.

The insurer reviews the final bill and discharge records before settling admissible expenses directly with the hospital.

Documents Commonly Used for Pre-Authorisation

The exact document list may vary according to the treatment, hospital and insurer. Keeping records ready can make coordination more organised.

The hospital may ask for:

Policy card or policy details

Valid identity proof

Doctor’s admission advice

Consultation papers

Diagnostic and investigation reports

Proposed treatment plan

Previous medical records

Completed pre-authorisation form

All information should be accurate and consistent. Any correction should be made through the hospital desk rather than by altering medical papers.

What Policyholders Should Check at the Hospital

The insurance desk acts as the main coordination point for a cashless request. Still, the policyholder should remain aware of what has been submitted and communicated.

Ask for the claim reference, check the room category, read the authorisation response and retain copies of important papers. Also ask which expenses may remain payable by the patient. This keeps expectations realistic while the claim moves from preliminary review to final assessment.

Conclusion

Pre-authorisation is the starting review for a cashless hospital claim, not the final settlement. It allows the hospital to share treatment and cost details so that the insurer can assess them under the policy.

Accurate forms, medical records and timely communication support a clearer process. Policyholders should read the approval carefully, follow requests for information and review the final bill because claim settlement remains subject to policy terms and complete documentation.