What Happens When the Idea No Longer Needs the Money?

In 1901, Andrew Carnegie sold his steel company for the equivalent of about nine billion of today’s dollars. The men who made that steel earned a few dollars a day. That gap was not a scandal. It was how wealth worked. Every age of it was built by the many and kept by the few, for one reason. It took money to make money, and money was a locked door. Artificial intelligence has just picked that lock, and it has the most room to run in the one place capital long ago wrote off. Africa is not the world’s charity case. It is the world’s most mispriced asset, the widest gap on earth between what something is worth and what it is priced at.

I did not learn this from a briefing paper, but at my father’s side, watching him and his circle spend their lives as pioneers in the markets the world had written off, the emerging and the developing ones, in a long, unglamorous fight for something good. They taught me what the headlines about Africa always miss. The talent was always there. The world simply never looked.

Look at how that last fortune was made. The steel, the rails, the cities were built by millions of ordinary people with little but their hands, and a thin layer at the top kept almost all of it, compounding into dynasties that survive today. That was not a flaw in the system. It was the system. The many always did the building. The only question that ever decided a people’s fate was who owned the means to turn work into wealth, and who kept it.

Call it by its name. Intellectual capital. For all of history, it answered to financial capital, made to accept its terms before it could prove its worth, signing away the upside at the start for the money to begin, on conditions that often broke the moment the market turned. AI ends that bargain. The cost of turning an idea into a company has collapsed to almost nothing, the market is the whole connected world, and intellectual capital can now build its own bridge to financial capital and cross it on its own terms, owing no one until it has built something of worth. The idea no longer answers to the money. In a life in the capital markets, I have never seen a shift this complete.

Set that against the continent itself. Africa is 1.4 billion people, median age nineteen, heading past 1.6 billion this decade and toward 2.5 billion by 2050, when it will hold the largest workforce on earth. Today, 600 million live without electricity, nine in ten ten-year-olds cannot read a simple sentence, and African founders draw under one percent of global venture funding. Those numbers never measured what Africans could not do. They measure how much the world shut out, and how much is about to come loose.

The continent has done this before. Denied banks, it built mobile money and skipped a century of infrastructure that the old economies had to lay; more than 700 million accounts now move over a trillion dollars a year. The same phone holds the best teacher, the best tools, and a customer on the far side of the planet by nightfall. Gone is the visa nobody would grant, the bank that would not look, the investor who never got on a plane, and the long chain of hands that skimmed value before it reached the maker. Build a thing, sell it straight, keep what you earn. It reverses the oldest pattern in economic history.

This is not a forecast. It has happened. InstaDeep began in Tunis in 2014, with two founders and almost no capital; in 2023, Germany’s BioNTech bought it for as much as 680 million dollars, the largest tech acquisition in the continent’s history. A decade from a Tunis apartment to the frontier of AI drug discovery. It has been done once. The question is how often it happens next, and who is watching when it does.

Another form of development, by the poor and for the poor, is not only possible but necessary. – Dr. Clive Thomas, Guyanese economist, 1988

What Dr. Thomas wrote as defiance in 1988 is turning into fact. He argued that the poverty of such places was never an accident but something built, an economy wired to ship its wealth out and its dependence in. A place that builds for the world on its own account, owns what it sells, and keeps what it earns is not asking for a kinder rate of extraction. It is developing itself. I never thought I would live to see it, but within my lifetime, the words developing country and emerging market will vanish. That is the scale of what AI sets loose.

The obvious objection deserves a straight answer. None of this, a skeptic says, can happen where 600 million people lack power, the models are owned abroad, and AI could deepen dependence as easily as end it. The risk is real. But it mistakes where value is captured. Mobile money never required Africa to own the chip factories, only the layer that touched the customer, and that it won outright. The models are a commodity, rented by the hour like grid power. What is scarce, and ownable, is the company on top, the one that knows the market, holds the customer, and keeps the margin.

And that is only half of it. Two distinct opportunities sit here, and Africa is rich in both. One is the business built on top: intellectual capital, armed with AI, raising enterprises where none could stand. The other is the foundation the whole age runs on, the power and the metals and the land for the data centers, planted in African soil itself. One is the bridge; the other is the ground it stands on. Most places must import one. Africa holds both: close to 60 percent of the world’s best solar resource, with barely one percent built; the Grand Inga site on the Congo, which could yield 40 gigawatts of clean power, more than any dam on earth; and over 40 percent of the world’s cobalt, manganese, and platinum, the metals the hardware is made from. The continent does not need to rent the AI economy. It can own it, top to bottom, at a cost no incumbent can match.

Consider where the money looks. Elon Musk pours billions into Mars; serious people plan to mine the Moon for fusion fuel and the asteroids for metal; NASA will spend some 93 billion dollars just to go back to the Moon. For a fraction of that, the International Energy Agency says, every African could have power, yet last year the world put up less than 2.5 billion. We will cross the solar system for the energy and minerals the future runs on, and step over the richest store of both on Earth, because it sits where we stopped looking. That is how overlooked Africa is. Not underestimated. Unseen.

There is a word for value this large left in plain sight while everyone looks away. The great arbitrage. The upside is largest where the floor is lowest, and Africa starts furthest back, which is exactly why it has furthest to climb. Value does not vanish when the price falls; it waits for whoever sees it before the crowd. That has never once failed to pay.

What I bring to this is not capital. It is what I have seen. My life has run between the comfortable rooms of the West and the hard ground of the places it forgot, and the difference shows in people’s eyes. Markets taught me that good years flatter everyone and bad years reveal who keeps going. The continent taught me more. I have stood with people who had survived far worse than my hardest day and were still rising, with a refusal to quit. I have rarely met anyone comfortable. That is the lesson under all of it. Hold an idea and never let go. What changed is that holding on is finally enough, because the idea is now the bridge to the capital, not its hostage.

So, a claim I will be held to. Within a decade, Africa will grow faster than Europe, and some of its nations will hold reserves to rival the old powers. Occupied ground becomes the owner. Not a hope. Arithmetic.

I never expected to see a moment like this, and it is passing into the hands of more than a billion and a half people who can, for the first time, set their own worth without anyone’s leave. That is why I believe in it, for the world and above all for Africa. I will not watch from a distance. On the path my mother and father set, I mean to spend what is left of my working life carrying these tools to the continent, and capital into it, one drop at a time until the drops become a current.

What is arriving is not a rescue from somewhere else. It is a vessel, and what it carries out was always there, waiting only for the means. The means are here. For two centuries, the world looked past this continent; lately, it looks past it toward the Moon. It will not have that luxury much longer. When the idea no longer needs the money, the people who once held the door no longer hold the future, and that future is being built now, in the one place no one is looking.

Written by Raoul Thomas, Executive Chairman, Alice Group

Sources: UN DESA; IEA and World Economic Forum (energy and access); NASA OIG (Artemis cost); African Development Bank and USGS (critical minerals); GSMA (mobile money); World Bank (learning poverty); MeasuringWorth and U.S. BLS (1901 conversion); BioNTech (InstaDeep, 2023).