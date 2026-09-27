What Happens Before the Build: Cody Fortier on Getting Construction Groundwork Right

Ask most people what makes a building sound and they will point to the things they can see: the framing, the materials, the finish. Ask someone who has spent real time on job sites and the answer moves underground. The difference between a structure that holds for decades and one that develops cracks, drainage problems, and settling within a few years is usually decided before anything is built at all. That is the case Cody Fortier makes consistently, and it reframes how a project should be judged from the very first day on site.

This piece works backward from that idea. Rather than walking through construction in the usual order, it looks at the failures that groundwork is meant to prevent, and then at the practices, tools, and people that prevent them. The dirt, it turns out, is where the real engineering happens.

The Failures That Start in the Soil

Most expensive construction problems are not dramatic. They are slow. A foundation settles unevenly because the soil underneath was never properly compacted. Water pools against a building because the site was graded a degree or two off. A trench collapses because the ground was misread. None of these announce themselves at groundbreaking, which is exactly why they are so costly: by the time they surface, finished work has to be torn out to reach the cause.

Soil is the first variable, and it refuses to be generic. Sandy ground drains fast but shifts easily. Clay holds water and swells. Rocky terrain resists excavation but can hide voids and old infrastructure. Each demands its own handling, and as Fortier observes in his professional notes on site readiness, the crews that get into trouble are almost always the ones that treated the ground as an afterthought instead of the project’s first real engineering challenge.

Reading the Ground Before Touching It

The antidote to those failures is a disciplined assessment before any machine arrives. A proper site evaluation maps the obstacles that derail timelines: unstable soils, buried utilities, drainage patterns, and elevation changes that will need correcting. Spotting them on paper is inexpensive. Discovering them mid-pour is not.

Only once that picture is complete does physical preparation begin. Clearing strips the site of vegetation, rock, and debris to create a stable working surface. Grading then establishes the elevation and slope the design depends on. Where the native soil is too weak to trust, it is strengthened through compaction or by introducing aggregate, so that everything placed on top has something dependable to rest on. On larger sites, bulldozers and graders do the heavy shaping, but the logic is identical whether the job is a driveway or a commercial pad: stable ground is built deliberately, never assumed.

Excavation as a Precision Exercise

It is tempting to think of excavation as simply digging, but the skill lies in restraint and accuracy. Operators use backhoes and excavators to open foundations, trenches, and basements while protecting everything around them. The tighter the site, the higher the stakes. In dense urban work, a few inches in the wrong direction can undermine a neighboring structure or rupture a utility line.

The defining skill is adaptability under surprise. Old foundations, abandoned pipelines, and unexpected soil conditions appear with some regularity, and they force decisions on the spot. Writing about this in his commentary on excavation practices, Fortier argues that experience earns its keep precisely in these moments, when a seasoned operator adjusts and keeps the work moving while a less prepared crew grinds to a halt and watches costs climb.

Water, Settling, and the Quiet Work of Grading

If excavation is the visible drama of dirt work, grading and soil management are its quiet insurance. Grading governs where water travels. Done well, it carries runoff away from foundations and prevents the pooling that leads to erosion and slow structural damage. In roadwork, the same care produces a surface that stays smooth and durable instead of failing prematurely.

Compaction protects against settling, the gradual sinking of loose ground that cracks slabs and stresses buried pipe. Rollers and compactors densify the soil into something stable, and in erosion-prone areas, retaining walls or planted cover hold it in place. Fortier’s overview of soil management fundamentals keeps circling the same point: ground stability is engineered, and any step skipped here simply reappears later as a repair invoice, usually a larger one.

Where Safety and Compliance Meet Quality

The hazards of this work are immediate in a way that finish work rarely is. Trenches can collapse, equipment can fail, and shifting soil can injure people in seconds. Reinforced trenching, protective equipment, and consistent on-site protocols exist to keep those dangers contained, and treating them as routine rather than optional is what keeps crews intact.

Running alongside safety is compliance, and the two are more connected than they first appear. Permits, staged inspections, erosion control, and runoff management are not obstacles to the work but conditions for doing it legitimately. Miss them and a project can stall before it begins or face fines and forced rework once underway. Across several of his published industry insights, Fortier ties the two together directly: a site that is run safely and by the book tends to be a site that is run well, because the same attention to detail drives both.

Tools Are Only as Good as Their Upkeep

Groundwork depends on the right equipment matched to the job. Excavators, bulldozers, and graders handle bulk earthmoving, while laser levels and compactors supply the precision that large machines cannot. Choosing equipment suited to the terrain and scale improves output and spares the machines unnecessary wear.

What is easy to overlook is maintenance. Routine inspections and servicing keep equipment dependable, and neglect invites the mid-project breakdown that halts progress and inflates the budget. Well-kept machinery lasts longer and makes for safer conditions by reducing the odds of failure under load. Since nearly every site blends heavy equipment with skilled hands, the operations that thrive are the ones that optimize both rather than leaning on one.

The People Who Hold It All Together

Strip away the soil science and the machinery and the decisive factor is judgment. Skilled operators read grading, excavation, and compaction well enough to prevent expensive errors, and their value shows brightest when conditions turn. A hidden utility or a patch of unstable ground calls for a sound call in real time, not a work stoppage.

Specialists also keep a project anchored to industry standards. Engineers, supervisors, and operators coordinate to hold efficiency and safety in balance, smoothing the path from first cut to final grade. In his reflections on building a capable crew, Fortier returns to the same conviction: hands-on experience is what lets a team adapt under pressure and sidestep the rework that quietly sinks less seasoned operations. On ground that never behaves quite as planned, that experience is the most reliable tool anyone brings to the site.