What Donald Trump’s New Gambling Tax Law Really Means for US Players

US President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” has passed, and buried inside 800 pages of policy is a tax change that affects millions of US gamblers.

While the legislation is being discussed in political terms, the real story is what it means for everyday players, from casual slots fans to high-volume poker professionals.

The law does lower the federal tax rate, which sounds positive on the surface, but it also limits loss deductions to 90% of winnings, creating a scenario where break-even players could owe tax on money they never actually made.

Trump signed the bill on July 4, 2025, meaning the new gambling tax rules apply starting in the 2026 tax year. Players are filing under these rules right now.

This isn’t about Washington. It’s about the people who play, the people who bet, and the people who keep the US gambling market alive. Here’s what’s changing, why players are angry, and whether there’s anything good in it.

What the Changes Actually Are

The OBBBA limits gambling loss deductions to 90% instead of the previous 100%. That creates immediate problems for anyone who plays regularly. If you win $5,000 and lose $5,000 over the course of a year, you used to owe nothing because your net position was zero. Now you can only deduct $4,500 of those losses, meaning you owe tax on $500 you never actually profited from.

A new flat 15% federal tax rate applies to gambling winnings, replacing the previous 24% withholding rate.

That sounds like a reduction, but it comes with a catch. Casinos and sportsbooks no longer withhold tax automatically. Players now have to report all their winnings themselves, which means the responsibility shifts entirely onto them rather than the casino.

Speaking to Casinos.com, the in-review platform known for its list of the best casino apps, one player aired his frustrations. “I don’t bet big. Maybe a few NFL games, the odd blackjack hand online. But the idea that I could owe tax even if I break even just feels unfair. Most of us have no idea how to report any of this.”

It’s a sentiment echoed across social media and gambling forums, where players say they feel blindsided by a law they barely heard about before it passed.

Operators now report winnings over $200 to the IRS, down from the previous $600 threshold. That drastically increases the number of taxable events players need to track and creates a paper trail where one barely existed before.

Why Players Are Angry

Professional gamblers say the maths makes their careers unworkable. Poker pro Phil Galfond offered a stark example. Under the new rules, a player could be taxed on $700,000 in “winnings” despite only taking home $200,000 in real profit after losses.

Games like poker, horse racing and sports betting rely on natural swings, with big wins and big losses balancing out over time. The 90% deduction cap disrupts that balance by treating short‑term wins as taxable income even when they are cancelled out later.

Casual players feel blindsided. The bill passed quickly with little public debate about its gambling provisions, and most of your everyday punters had no idea the rules were changing until tax season arrived.

For the person who bets on the Super Bowl or spins a few slots in Vegas, it means more paperwork to complete, more winnings to declare, and more risk of making costly mistakes that trigger audits.

This isn’t the industry complaining about red tape. It’s people saying they could end up paying more tax than they actually won, and that reality is causing many to reconsider whether gambling is worth the extra admin.

Are There Any Positives to OBBA?

The one clear benefit is the new 15% flat tax rate, which is lower than the old 24% withholding. This helps players who win a prize and walk away without making lots of offsetting bets.

Someone who hits a $10,000 jackpot and doesn’t gamble heavily afterwards will generally pay less tax than before. For smaller sportsbook wins or mid‑range casino payouts, the lower rate can mean keeping more of what you win.

The new reporting rules might push more players toward regulated, safer operators and away from offshore platforms that offer no consumer protections.

Explicitly taxing offshore gambling could legitimise the US market long-term by creating a level playing field where regulated sites aren’t competing against untaxed alternatives.

Some casual players may prefer receiving full payouts upfront rather than having casinos withhold tax automatically, even if it means handling the filing themselves later. These aren’t wins so much as silver linings, and they don’t outweigh the concerns for high-volume players. But they matter for fairness and balance in how the law gets framed.

What It All Means

The OBBBA reshapes how gambling is taxed in the US, and for many players it makes the hobby or profession measurably more expensive.

The biggest impact is psychological rather than purely financial. Uncertainty about how to calculate deductions correctly, confusion about what needs reporting, and fear of unexpected tax bills create friction that didn’t exist before.

The industry will adapt because it always does. Operators will provide clearer guidance, accountants will develop specialised services for gamblers, and software tools will emerge to help players track wins and losses accurately. But players deserve rules that treat gambling as entertainment rather than an accounting nightmare, and the current system falls short of that standard.

The question now is whether future amendments will address the variance problem or whether players will simply have to live with higher costs.