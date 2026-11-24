Are you dreaming about traveling the world, seeing other cultures, learning new languages — yet your 9-5 is getting in the way of your aspirations?

Fret not; nowadays it’s possible to work and travel at the same time. If you’re a freelancer or your employer is alright with an arrangement, you can live the life you’ve always wanted. That means no longer having to wait for your vacation, but booking a flight and exploring a new country while working.

However, one thing is to want such a lifestyle; another is to be able to adjust to the new responsibilities and hiccups that come with it. There may be challenges you never saw coming, and comforts you didn’t realize you’d miss until they’re gone.

In this article, we’re going to discuss everything you need to know before you hype yourself up about a new chapter. Let’s get started.

Choosing a Location-Independent Job

If you’ve already got a degree and professional skills, along with several years of professional experience, then it certainly makes it easier to find a location-independent job . Meaning the employer would allow you to work from anywhere without restricting you to the bounds of an office building.

That said, it’s possible to find these opportunities even if you start from scratch. Many people already have transferable skills they can use in remote roles. And if you are willing to invest time and effort into building skill sets, there are plenty of free or low-cost online courses that can help you do so.

Creating a Budget

Once you know what you want to do and score your first clients, it’s time to think about budgeting. Some remote workers will receive a fixed paycheck every month; others may get a volatile and inconsistent income, depending on the workload. The best approach to budgeting in this case is to set aside around 30% of your money whenever possible, both for taxes and emergency savings.

As for the latter, before you start traveling, it’s recommended to have at least 3-6 months of living expenses in your savings account.

Researching Potential Destinations

Since a remote role gives you every opportunity to explore, it might be tempting to try a new country every month or week. Experienced digital nomads will tell you that it’s not viable. Unfortunately, you still have to work (sometimes a full day), and you’ll burn out fast. Not to mention the possibility of your budget being drained by never-ending expenses. So, it’s best to stay in one place for longer than a month at a time to remain productive and save some money.

How do you choose a destination ? Create a list of things that’ll make your stay comfortable and possible for remote work. This will include a suitable time zone, reliable connection, good cost of living, a friendly community, and so on. Look at the list of countries you want to visit and do your research according to that list.

Staying Connected Domestically and Abroad

Not all locations have a stable, reliable connection. A mobile network is usually your best bet when navigating other cities and countries, but roaming might be too expensive. Even local operators who claim to offer quick internet speed and unlimited gigabytes can turn out to be lying.

Don’t bother your pockets with roaming fees and invest in a global eSIM instead. With that, you ditch having to change SIM cards every time you travel to a different location. eSIMs typically have better plans for travelers with more affordable pricing, too.

Collecting Documentation

Once you know where you want to settle next year, check what kind of documentation you’ll need to cross the border. Every country has its own visa requirements, and sometimes you won’t be able to remain there as long as you’d like. If you’re a US citizen, you typically won’t require a visa for tourist stays in Europe. Yet, if you’re a national of an EU member state, you might need a European Travel Information and Authorization System approval. Both of these documents can be obtained online.

Want to stay somewhere for longer? Some countries offer digital nomad visas . Just make sure you earn enough to receive one and don’t have any clients in that country. For instance, Spain may grant you up to one year of residency as a remote worker. Additionally, check that your passport and driver’s license are up to date. Then, get international health insurance.

Ensuring Secure Internet Access

If your mobile network provider doesn’t offer a good plan, you might be tempted to connect to public Wi-Fi for work. While it’s convenient, public Wi-Fi is not nearly as safe. Network-based attacks may expose your data to malicious actors. That’s why it’s essential to put measures in place to protect your internet access.

A VPN is an excellent tool to do that. This handy software encrypts your connection and makes your data unreadable to hackers who are trying to intercept it. Apart from being a great security measure, VPNs are also useful for purposes like unblocking geo-locked content. With the best VPN for streaming , you can watch your favorite shows online, regardless of where you are.

Ready to Travel?

You no longer have to be stuck at an office dreaming about exploring the world. Now, it’s possible to combine work and travel as a digital nomad — just follow the tips above to get started.