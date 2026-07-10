Not every casino game gives you the same shot at winning. The difference comes down to one number: the house edge. It measures how much the casino keeps from each bet over time and determines which casino games have the best chances of winning.

Games like blackjack, video poker, and baccarat sit at the low end, close to a fair fight. Picking the right game is the first smart move, and crypto sites like Moonbet even let you check the math yourself.

What the House Edge Really Means?

The house edge is the casino’s built-in advantage, shown as a percentage. A 1% house edge means the casino keeps about $1 of every $100 you wager over the long run. Return to player (RTP) is the flip side: a 1% edge equals 99% RTP.

Chance to win is separate; it is how often a single bet lands. According to Wizard of Odds, the lowest-edge games return the most over time, so a lower edge means your bankroll lasts longer and your odds stay closer to even.

Casino Games With the Best Chances of Winning

These games give the strongest odds, ranked from lowest house edge up. Learn basic strategy, skip the side bets, and the math stays in your favor.

1. Blackjack

Chance to Win: 49% (with basic strategy)

House Edge: 0.5% (with basic strategy)

Blackjack gives players the best odds on the casino floor. Every choice you make, to hit, stand, split, or double, changes the result, so skill matters here. Stick to basic strategy, and the edge drops to about half a percent. One rule to watch: play tables that pay 3:2 on a natural blackjack, and avoid 6:5 tables, which quietly raise the house edge. Moonbet’s live blackjack tables run close to 99% RTP.

2. Video Poker (Jacks or Better)

Chance to Win: 45%-49%

House Edge: 0.46% (with optimal play)

Video poker looks like a slot machine but plays like poker, and that changes the math. A full-pay 9/6 Jacks or Better machine returns up to 99.54% RTP when you play the correct strategy. The catch is the pay table. A weaker version of the same game can carry a 5% edge, so check the payouts before you sit down.

3. Baccarat (Banker Bet)

Chance to Win: 50.7% of decided hands

House Edge: 1.06%

Baccarat is one of the simplest games to play well, because you make no decisions after the bet. Put your money on the Banker’s hand. The Banker wins about 50.68% of decided hands, giving it the lowest edge of any standard casino bet at 1.06%. The house takes a 5% commission on Banker wins. Skip the Tie bet; its edge sits above 14%.

4. Craps (Pass Line Bet)

Chance to Win: 49.3% House Edge: 1.41%

Craps has a busy table, but one bet gets you strong odds. The Pass Line wins on a 7 or 11 on the come-out roll and carries a 1.41% edge. Once a point is set, you can back that bet with an Odds bet, which pays true odds and has a 0% house edge. Ignore the proposition bets in the middle of the table.

5. European Roulette (Even-Money Bets)

Chance to Win: 48.6%

House Edge: 2.70%

Roulette comes in two main flavors, and the version you pick matters a lot. European Roulette has a single zero and a 2.70% house edge. American Roulette adds a second zero, which nearly doubles the edge to 5.26%. Always choose the single-zero wheel. Then stick to even-money bets like red or black, which win close to half the time.

6. Pai Gow Poker

Chance to Win: 41%-43%

House Edge: 1.5%

Pai Gow Poker moves slowly, and that works in your favor. You split seven cards into two hands against the dealer, and many rounds end in a push, meaning nobody wins and your bet comes back. Fewer losses mean your money lasts longer. The house edge sits near 1.5%, and avoiding the side bets keeps it there.

7. High-RTP Slots

Chance to Win: 40%-45%

House Edge: Varies (about 2%-10%)

Slots run on random number generators, so no strategy changes the result. What you can control is the machine you pick. Payouts range widely, from about 2% up to 10%, so look for an RTP of 95% or higher. On most crypto sites, you can check a slot’s RTP before you spin. Set a budget and treat the play as fun.

How Do Crypto Casinos Change the Odds Game?

Crypto casinos add a layer that traditional venues cannot match: proof. On a blockchain platform, outcomes are recorded on-chain, so you can confirm a result was fair. This transparency is a big reason why playing casino games with cryptocurrency has caught on.

Moonbet runs on the Solana blockchain with provably fair mechanics, so every outcome is verifiable. Its library holds 10,000+ titles from 50+ audited providers, and many slots top 97% RTP. Moonbet also pays 20% rakeback from day one, returning part of your wagers as real cash. That does not beat the house edge, but it stretches your bankroll further.

Play the Smart Games

The best odds come from a short list: blackjack, video poker, and baccarat, then craps and European roulette. Learn basic strategy, skip the side bets, and choose high-RTP slots. Every game still carries risk, so set limits and play for fun.

Nearly 20 million U.S. adults reported gambling-related harm last year, per the National Council on Problem Gambling. On a provably fair site like Moonbet, you can see the math behind each result.