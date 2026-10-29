What a Rental Property Loan Really Costs Beyond the Interest Rate

Quick Summary

A rental property loan costs money in four places: the interest rate, closing costs, cash held in reserve, and the penalty for paying the loan off early.

Lenders set the rate from a benchmark yield plus a premium, and they lower the premium for a higher credit score and lower leverage.

A lower rate does not always produce the cheaper loan once fees, penalty terms, and closing speed are counted.

The interest rate is the first number most investors compare on a rental property loan, and it covers only part of what the loan costs. Closing fees, the cash a lender requires in reserve, and the penalty for paying the loan off early all add to the total. Investors who compare only rates can end up with the more expensive loan.

Where the Rate Comes From

A DSCR loan is a rental property loan that qualifies borrowers based on the property’s rental income rather than their personal income. DSCR stands for debt service coverage ratio, which compares monthly rent with the full mortgage payment, including principal, interest, taxes, insurance, and association dues. A ratio of 1.0 means the rent covers the payment.

The DSCR ratio also affects the interest rate. Lenders generally determine pricing using two components: a base rate influenced by U.S. Treasury yields and an additional premium, known as the credit spread.

The base rate follows broader market conditions, which borrowers cannot control. However, the credit spread reflects the lender’s assessment of risk, and investors can influence several factors that determine it.

Four main factors affect DSCR loan pricing:

DSCR ratio. Higher rental income relative to the mortgage payment reduces lending risk. The best pricing is often available at a DSCR of 1.20 or higher. Credit score. Lenders typically offer better rates in 20-point FICO tiers, with the most competitive pricing often available at 760 or above. Loan-to-value ratio (LTV). Lower leverage reduces risk. For example, a loan at 75% LTV generally receives a better rate than one at 80%. Prepayment penalty. Longer penalty periods provide lenders with more predictable returns, allowing them to offer lower interest rates.

Loan amount and property type also influence pricing. Loans below $100,000 may carry a rate premium because lenders incur similar underwriting, appraisal, and servicing costs on smaller and larger loans, while smaller balances generate less interest income.

Single-family rentals generally qualify for better rates than condos and two- to four-unit properties. One reason is that single-family homes attract a broader pool of buyers, making them easier to sell if a borrower defaults. Condos may face additional financing restrictions, while multifamily properties appeal to a narrower group of investors and depend more heavily on rental income and property performance.

What Closing Costs Look Like for Rental Property

Consider a single-family rental purchased for $480,000 using a Connecticut DSCR loan that finances 80% of the purchase price (80% LTV). The figures below are illustrative and may vary depending on the property, borrower’s qualifications, and lender.

Item Approximate amount Down payment (20%) $96,000 Lender fees (origination, underwriting, and legal) $5,800 Title fees $2,000 First-year insurance premium $2,000 Taxes and insurance escrow (about four months) $3,000 Prepaid interest (one month) $400 Total cash at closing $109,200 Reserves held after closing (six months of payments) $20,400 Total liquidity required $129,600

Excluding the down payment, closing costs total approximately $13,200, or about 3% of the purchase price. The lender also requires $20,400 in cash reserves, bringing the investor’s total liquidity requirement to nearly $130,000 before the property generates its first rental payment.

Investors should compare lender fees carefully. Many DSCR lenders charge origination fees of 1% to 2% of the loan amount, plus separate underwriting and legal fees.

Another advantage of DSCR financing is the ability to close in an LLC, unlike conventional mortgages, which generally require borrowers to purchase properties in their personal names. LLC ownership helps investors separate their real estate investments and related liabilities from personal assets. However, the entity may need to be registered in the state where the property is located, which can add a few days to the closing process.

The Prepayment Penalty Is a Cost Too

Most DSCR loans include a prepayment penalty, typically structured as a step-down schedule over three to five years. For example, under a 5/4/3/2/1 schedule, the lender charges 5% of the principal repaid in the first year, with the penalty decreasing by one percentage point each year. On a $400,000 outstanding balance, paying off the full loan in year two would cost $16,000 in penalties.

Lenders may also offer shorter penalty periods of three years or one year, or loans with no prepayment penalty. However, these options generally come with higher interest rates because lenders receive less protection against early repayment.

The best structure depends on the investor’s holding period. Someone planning to sell or refinance within two or three years should compare the higher interest rate on a shorter penalty schedule with the potential cost of paying off a loan early. In some cases, a single prepayment penalty can exceed several years of savings from a lower rate.

When a Lower Rate Is Not the Cheaper Loan

Conventional investment mortgages generally offer lower interest rates than DSCR loans. For borrowers with stable W-2 income and one or two rental properties, conventional financing may be the more affordable option. For example, a 0.5 percentage point rate difference on a $400,000 loan represents approximately $2,000 in annual interest before accounting for principal repayment.

However, the comparison changes when qualification requirements or closing timelines become important.

Conventional lenders evaluate personal income and debt-to-income ratios, and typically count only 75% of appraiser-estimated rental income on a new purchase. Some banks also limit borrowers to four financed properties, even though agency guidelines may allow up to ten.

In contrast, DSCR rental loans qualify borrowers based on the property’s rental income, without personal income or DTI requirements. Most programs also have no fixed property count limit, making them more flexible for investors expanding their portfolios.

Closing speed is another consideration. For example, private lenders like Ridge Street Capital typically close DSCR loans within 21 to 25 days, which can help investors meet a 30-day purchase deadline.

Ultimately, a lower interest rate does not always mean a better financing option. Investors should consider qualification requirements, closing costs, repayment terms, and timing. A cheaper loan offers little benefit if the lender cannot approve it or close before the sale

Five Questions to Ask Before Choosing a Lender

Investors comparing loans can ask five questions that bring the full cost into view:

What is the total cash at closing? An itemized term sheet lists lender fees, title, insurance, and escrow, which shows more than a quoted rate does. What reserves are required? Lenders commonly require six months of payments held after closing. Which prepayment options exist, and how does each change the rate? A side-by-side comparison of the schedules shows what each option costs in dollars. How fast does the loan close? The answer needs to fit inside the purchase contract’s deadline. Does the loan size change the price? Loans under $100,000 often price higher.

Comparing the Full Cost

The interest rate is the visible part of a rental property loan. Closing costs, reserves, and the prepayment terms make up the rest of the cost. The holding period matters most: an investor who plans to hold for five years or more can accept a longer penalty in exchange for a lower rate, while an investor who may sell within two or three years should weigh a shorter schedule. Before signing, request an itemized term sheet from each lender and compare the cash required at closing, the penalty schedule, and the rate side by side to see the full cost.