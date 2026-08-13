Westgate Las Vegas Announces Third 1969 LIVE! Elvis Show After Back-to-Back Sellouts

Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino has scheduled a third performance of 1969 LIVE! – The King Returns following two consecutive sold-out shows. The next presentation is set for Saturday, July 31, 2027, the exact anniversary of Elvis Presley’s opening night at the International Hotel in 1969. Tickets are now on sale.

The production returns to the International Theater, the same stage where Presley launched his legendary Las Vegas residency more than 55 years ago. Internationally acclaimed Elvis tribute artist Travis Powell again stars in the show, which recreates the energy and atmosphere of that landmark comeback concert.

Cami Christensen, president and general manager of Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, pointed to the continued demand. “Our job is to honor what made this property legendary while continuing to create experiences people can’t find anywhere else. When fans sell out the International Theater two years in a row for 1969 Live! to celebrate something that happened five decades ago, it tells you everything you need to know about Elvis’ impact on Las Vegas,” Christensen said. “We look forward to welcoming fans back to 1969 Live! The King Returns in 2027.”

Powell described the unique setting. “There are tribute shows, and then there’s performing Elvis in the International Theater,” he said. “Every time I walk onto that stage, I’m reminded of the history that was made there and the responsibility that comes with honoring it. Seeing audiences continue to fill this theater year after year—and watching longtime Elvis fans share that experience with a whole new generation—is incredibly special. It’s an honor to help keep his music, his legacy and this remarkable place connected for fans from around the world.”

The 1969 LIVE! production features many of the songs that defined Presley’s return to the stage, including “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Suspicious Minds,” “All Shook Up,” “Jailhouse Rock,” “Heartbreak Hotel” and “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”

Westgate Las Vegas, formerly the International Hotel, is the site of Presley’s record-setting residency of 636 sold-out performances. The property continues to position itself as a central destination for celebrating that history.

In addition to the 2027 date, Powell will return earlier for 1970 LIVE! – That’s The Way It Was on Saturday, October 24, 2026. That show draws inspiration from the concert documentary That’s The Way It Is and recreates performances from another peak period of Presley’s Las Vegas run. Tickets for both shows are available now.

The repeated sellouts underscore the lasting draw of Presley’s Las Vegas legacy and the appeal of experiencing those moments in the theater where they originally took place.