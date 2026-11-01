Western Hemisphere Defense Leaders Advance Joint Campaign Plan Against Cartels in Santo Domingo

Defense and security leaders from 19 nations across the Western Hemisphere convened in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on Oct. 27 to advance a campaign plan aimed at dismantling transnational cartels and narco-terrorist networks. The Americas Counter Cartel Coalition forum brought together senior defense ministers, military chiefs, and public security leaders, including Marine Corps Gen. Francis L. Donovan, commander of U.S. Southern Command, and Eric Geressy, senior advisor to the Secretary of War for strategy. Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader also addressed the attendees.

During the forum, leaders developed an operational campaign plan and a governance charter. The documents are intended to establish how the coalition will coordinate multilateral cooperation, share information and intelligence, and conduct combined operations against networks that threaten people, sovereignty, and economic stability across the Americas and the Caribbean.

In opening remarks, Geressy highlighted results from Operation Southern Spear, which he said has degraded narco-terrorist maritime corridors by 64 percent in the western Caribbean, 58 percent in the eastern Caribbean, and 40 percent across the Galapagos axis. He also addressed the threat posed by the cartels.

“Make no mistake about the nature of our enemy. Transnational cartels are violent extremist organizations. They operate as the al-Qaida and ISIS of the Western Hemisphere,” Geressy said.

He added: “Having lost parity on the physical battlefield, these cartels have opened an asymmetric line of effort — lawfare. In military doctrine, lawfare is not a legitimate legal discourse. It is the calculated weaponization of legal systems to achieve kinetic and operational effects.”

Geressy continued: “They want to collapse our operational tempo from the courtroom, because they cannot survive it in the battle space.”

“The War Department will never tie a commander’s hands by permitting criminal syndicates to exploit the United States’ adherence to lawful warfare,” he said. “When your combined forces execute combined operations alongside the United States, you must know that your tactical commanders and service members will be shielded.”

The Americas Counter Cartel Coalition was launched in March at U.S. Southern Command headquarters in Miami, where Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and defense and public security leaders signed an agreement to combat cartel and narco-terrorist networks. The Santo Domingo gathering marked the coalition’s third major milestone this year. Leaders had previously met in Panama City in August to develop the operational frameworks advanced in the Dominican Republic.

Going forward, coalition nations plan to target what leaders describe as “criminal enablers,” including illicit financing, sophisticated logistics, arms procurement, and public corruption that allow narco-terrorists to traffic drugs and spread violence. The effort supports the Shield of the Americas initiative, which focuses on strengthening resilience through economic, security, and multilateral cooperation while defending economies and democratic governance and promoting mutual respect for national sovereignty and self-determination.