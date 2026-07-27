Water Mission Expands Safe Water Response in Venezuela After June Earthquakes

Water Mission is expanding its emergency safe water operations in Venezuela one month after earthquakes struck the country in late June and affected an estimated 6.8 million people.

The Christian engineering nonprofit has installed and is now operating water treatment systems at two production sites. These systems supply clinics, schools, churches, and other community locations serving internally displaced people. The same production points also support a growing mobile water trucking effort that delivers safe water to 21 distribution sites across Caraballeda, Catia La Mar, Macuto, and Naiguata.

To date, the effort has produced nearly 300,000 liters of safe water and reached more than 18,000 people.

New strategic partnerships are helping Water Mission respond more quickly and on a larger scale. The organization was recently accepted into Integral Alliance, a network of 23 global Christian relief and development agencies. Members coordinate programming, funding, and communications during disasters to reach more people in need.

“We are delighted to welcome Water Mission to the Integral family. They bring to the Alliance significant sectoral expertise in water, sanitation, and hygiene, a critical need in both humanitarian situations and long-term international development,” said Carol Bremer-Bennett, Executive Director of World Renew and Chair of the Integral Board. “Water Mission has over 25 years of experience in responding to disasters and already works with some of our members. Their technical expertise will greatly add value to our joint disaster responses, and I am delighted to welcome them to the Integral family.”

Water Mission is also working within a consortium led by Rescue Response International and funded by the U.S. Department of State. Additional support has come from the Grundfos Foundation, FedEx, Compassion International, Atlas Copco Group, and individual donors.

“In the aftermath of a disaster, access to safe water is one of the most urgent needs and every day matters,” said Water Mission CEO and President George C. Greene IV, PE. “What we are seeing in Venezuela demonstrates the power of strong partnerships combined with proven technical expertise. By working alongside organizations committed to serving people in crisis, we have been able to move quickly, establish safe water production, and expand distribution to reach thousands of people. We are grateful for every partner and supporter helping us bring safe water and hope to people during this critical time.”

Safe drinking water helps limit the spread of waterborne diseases that pose particular risks to children after major infrastructure damage.

Water Mission has responded to nearly 90 disasters worldwide over the past 25 years and has served more than 8 million people in more than 65 countries since 2001. The organization holds Charity Navigator’s top four-star rating for the 19th consecutive year.

Those interested in supporting the ongoing Venezuela response can visit watermission.org/venezuela-earthquake-response.