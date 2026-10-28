War Department Sees ‘Exceptional Interest’ in Hosting Next Great American Base

Dale Marks, assistant secretary of war for energy, installations and environment, said there has been “exceptional” nationwide interest in hosting the Next Great American Base, according to a letter dated Oct. 22 to governors and state adjutants general.

Marks wrote that responses from states and communities “reflect a shared commitment to supporting our service members, strengthening national defense, and competing to deliver the capabilities required for rapid global power projection.” The proposed land guideline is 100,000 to 250,000 acres, a footprint four times the size of the original District of Columbia, though offers outside that range are not precluded if the site has sufficient land and infrastructure. “Suitability to mission remains paramount,” Marks said. A fact sheet indicated that smaller tracts would be considered if “otherwise compelling,” and all U.S. locations, including former military installations and bordering lands, may be evaluated competitively.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced the competition last month, saying the base would counter compounding multidomain threats and provide a posture for rapid global power projection, potentially housing up to 25,000 service members. “This is not going to be a soulless government installation,” Hegseth said. “We will plan out and chart out a dynamic self-sustaining power projection platform.”

Governors will pitch top-scoring proposals to War Department officials next spring.

The announcement is a status update on a site-selection competition, not a location decision. The concrete markers are the “exceptional” interest described in Marks’ Oct. 22 letter, the 100,000-to-250,000-acre guideline and the spring pitch timeline.