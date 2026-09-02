War Department Adds ChatGPT and Grok to GenAI.mil Platform

The War Department on Aug. 31 added government versions of Grok and ChatGPT to GenAI.mil, expanding the secure generative AI tools available to its workforce.

The site launched in December 2025 with a department-specific version of Google’s Gemini cleared for Impact Level 5 use, including controlled unclassified information. Users can now compare three systems: Gemini, Starshield AI’s Grok for Government and OpenAI’s ChatGPT Mil.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth introduced the platform last year. “I am pleased to introduce GenAI.mil, a secure generative artificial intelligence platform for every member of the Department of War,” Hegseth wrote. “With this launch, we are taking a giant step toward mass AI adoption across the department. This tool marks the beginning of a new era, where every member of our workforce can be more efficient and impactful.”

A department release said Grok for Government is meant to give immediate productivity gains. “Department personnel will gain access to advanced capabilities, including deep-thinking inference, adaptive reasoning modes (auto, fast and expert), customizable workspaces, persistent projects and reusable playbooks that capture and scale institutional knowledge.”

ChatGPT Mil is built around chat, files, projects and custom generative pretrained transformers. “ChatGPT Mil supports document-heavy unclassified work across the department, including planning, policy, logistics and administration, and is built for scale to support more than three million department personnel.”

Hegseth has told the workforce to put the tools into daily use. “I expect every member of the department to log in, learn it and incorporate it into your workflows immediately,” he stated. “AI should be in your battle rhythm every single day; it should be your teammate. By mastering this tool, we will outpace our adversaries.”

Live and on-demand training for each platform is available at no cost through genai.mil/training.