WalletHub Economic Index Falls 5.3 Percent as Debt and Credit Outlooks Hit Post-2020 Lows

The WalletHub Economic Index registered -5.3 percent in October 2026, more than 5 percent lower than a year earlier, according to the site’s latest monthly reading.

The index is based on a nationally representative online survey of consumer sentiment across 10 components covering finances, purchasing plans and employment. More than 15,500 respondents have participated between December 2020 and October 2026.

Year-over-year changes showed declines in positive sentiment about debt levels in the next six months (-12.9 percent, the lowest since December 2020), credit-score outlook (-8.2 percent, also the lowest since December 2020), likelihood of a big purchase (-6.5 percent), car buying (-4.7 percent) and home buying (-4.3 percent). Outlook on finances six months ahead fell 1.6 percent, and sentiment about current employment opportunities fell 1.5 percent. Stress about money was down 0.5 percent. Two measures rose: positive sentiment about finances now (+2.6 percent) and confidence in having a job in six months (+13.1 percent). Month over month, optimism about finances decreased 5.58 percent.

“The over 5% decrease in consumer sentiment over the past year is a worrying sign that our economic recovery may be stalling, and it demonstrates that people are not optimistic about their financial future. People who have low financial confidence are likely to spend less money, make fewer large purchases, and pay down less debt than people with high confidence. As a result, when consumer sentiment experiences a significant decrease, that is negative for the economy,” said Chip Lupo, WalletHub Analyst.

The index measures how people feel, not official employment, spending or debt statistics. The notable split is the rise in job-security confidence against the drop in debt, credit and large-purchase expectations.