Wall Street Closes Mixed as Oil Drops Sharply Ahead of Midterm Elections

U.S. stocks ended Monday’s session on a split note as a steep drop in oil prices offset renewed pressure on technology shares. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.41 percent to close at 51,983.98, while the S&P 500 fell 0.51 percent to 7,541.40 and the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.07 percent to 25,164.32.

The session opened higher as Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude each dropped more than 7 percent. Iranian officials indicated openness to negotiations after eight months of conflict, easing concerns about sustained supply disruption and elevated energy costs. Energy stocks tracked the decline, with the S&P 500 Energy sector finishing down more than 2 percent.

Technology shares reversed early gains. Chipmakers and AI-related names came under pressure again, extending a stretch of weakness that has left the Nasdaq near correction territory from recent highs. Apple slipped ahead of its after-hours earnings report, while AMD and other semiconductor stocks fell sharply. The pullback came after October’s weak performance for the tech-heavy index, as investors continue to weigh the pace of AI-related capital spending against near-term returns.

Broader market attention is now fixed on Tuesday’s midterm elections. Control of Congress will shape expectations for fiscal policy, regulation, and the path of government spending over the next two years. Equity futures and bond yields have already begun to price in possible outcomes, with longer-dated Treasury yields easing Monday as oil fell.

Earnings season remains active. Apple’s results, due after the close, will be watched for signs of iPhone demand and margin pressure from higher memory-chip costs. Other major reports are scheduled through the week, and third-quarter S&P 500 earnings are still tracking more than 30 percent year-over-year growth, driven largely by large technology companies.

The mixed close leaves the major indexes near recent ranges as traders balance lower energy prices against lingering questions about the durability of the AI trade and the political outcome of the midterms. Markets will open Tuesday with election results still developing and additional corporate numbers due.