Wage Growth vs. Inflation: Where U.S. Workers Are Actually Better Off Since 2020

A new analysis of wage trends across the United States shows a stark divide in how workers have fared financially since 2020, with some states seeing paychecks outpace rising prices while others have experienced a decline in real purchasing power.

Research by Cryptonaute found that workers in Florida recorded the nation’s strongest real wage gains. Average annual pay in the state rose 26 percent between 2020 and 2024, leaving employees 4.7 percent better off after accounting for inflation, which totaled about 21.2 percent during the same period.

Idaho ranked second with real wage growth of 3.7 percent, followed by Maine, Utah, and Colorado, each posting real wage growth of 3 percent or more. Analysts noted that many of the top-performing states have experienced strong population growth, which can increase demand for workers and push wages higher.

Other states where pay managed to keep pace with inflation included Georgia, Oregon, Tennessee, South Dakota, South Carolina, and Arizona, though gains were more modest.

Economists say these figures highlight how nominal pay increases do not always translate into improved living standards if inflation rises at a similar pace.

At the opposite end of the rankings, workers in several states have effectively seen their paychecks shrink in real terms. Rhode Island recorded the steepest decline, with wages rising 15 percent on paper but falling 6.2 percent after inflation. Oklahoma and Connecticut also saw significant real wage losses.

Other states where workers lost ground included Minnesota, Hawaii, Wyoming, North Dakota, Alaska, Pennsylvania, Kansas, Alabama, Michigan, and Iowa.

The findings suggest that regional economic conditions, migration patterns, and industry growth play a major role in determining whether wages keep pace with rising costs. States attracting new residents and businesses often experience tighter labor markets, which can push employers to offer higher pay.

Analysts say the disparities could influence future migration trends, as workers consider relocating to regions where salaries stretch further. As inflation pressures continue to shape household budgets, the gap between nominal wage growth and real income gains remains a key measure of economic well-being across the country.