Voters Head to the Polls as Midterms Decide Control of Congress

Americans cast ballots Tuesday in midterm elections that will determine which party controls the House and Senate for the remainder of President Donald Trump’s term. Republicans entered the day with narrow majorities in both chambers—53-47 in the Senate and 219-214 in the House—while Democrats need a net gain of four Senate seats and three House seats to take control of each.

All 435 House seats and 35 of 100 Senate seats are contested, along with 36 gubernatorial races and numerous state legislative and ballot measures. Early voting had already produced a record of more than 57 million ballots before Election Day, according to the University of Florida’s Election Lab. Polls began closing in parts of Indiana and Kentucky at 6 p.m. Eastern, with results expected to trickle in through the evening and into Wednesday in closer races.

Pre-election polling and nonpartisan forecasts generally favored Democrats to win the House, consistent with the historical pattern that the president’s party loses seats in midterms. The Senate map is more challenging for Democrats, who must flip at least four seats, including several in states Trump carried in 2024. Key Senate contests include Michigan, Texas, Ohio, Maine, and Alaska. A final Reuters/Ipsos poll completed Monday showed Democrats leading by eight points on the generic congressional ballot.

Voters have cited the cost of living, including food and fuel prices, as a top concern. Exit polls released as voting ended in early states indicated significant dissatisfaction with the direction of the country. Local disruptions from flooding in parts of the Southwest and Florida led some election officials to relocate polling places or adjust access, though national voting proceeded on schedule.

Control of either chamber would reshape the legislative agenda for the next two years. A Democratic House would hold the power to investigate administration policies and set the floor agenda, while a divided Congress would require bipartisan majorities for most significant legislation. Final tallies in competitive races may take days as mail and provisional ballots are counted.