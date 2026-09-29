VoIP Services With Video Conferencing: 2026 Guide to Unified Communications

Yes, most modern business Voice over IP (VoIP) providers offer integrated video conferencing.

Rather than operating as standalone dial pads, leading cloud phone platforms function as Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions. They consolidate telephone calling, HD video meetings, team messaging, and file sharing into a single application.

Research published by Nextiva indicates that employees lose four to six hours each week toggling between disconnected communication applications. In addition, 59% of professionals use at least three separate devices or apps for daily customer communication.

This operational drain was measured in a landmark study published by Harvard Business Review. Researchers tracked Fortune 500 digital workers and found employees switch between separate windows and tools approximately 1,200 times daily. This constant context switching consumes nearly four hours every week (roughly 9% of their annual working time) simply getting reoriented across disparate interfaces.

In addition, the Metrigy study revealed that 80% of companies now standardize calling and video meetings under one provider. This consolidation eliminates multi-vendor licensing fees, which average $791 per user annually across disjointed services.

Bundling voice and video into one platform offers distinct operational and financial advantages.

It eliminates the friction of switching between disparate apps, reduces software licensing overhead, and allows team members to elevate an ongoing audio call into a collaborative screen-share session with a single click.

Why Combine Business VoIP and Video Conferencing?

Organizations migrating from standalone video tools (such as separate video conferencing subscriptions) and disconnected phone services achieve three immediate benefits:

1. In-Call Escalation Without Interruption

When discussing a complex project or technical issue over the phone, an employee can click “Elevate to Video.” The phone call transitions smoothly into a secure video meeting with screen sharing and annotation, without requiring either participant to hang up, open a calendar invite, or generate a separate meeting link.

2. Consolidated Identity & Directory

Employees share a single status presence across all communication modes. If an employee is on an active telephone call, their status automatically displays “In a Call” across video and chat directories, preventing colleagues from interrupting them with video meeting requests.

3. Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) Reduction

Purchasing separate standalone licenses for phone service ($20–$30/user/month) and enterprise video meetings ($15–$25/user/month) quickly escalates software budgets. A unified platform typically delivers both services for $18 to $25 per user/month, reducing licensing costs by 30% to 50%.

Top VoIP Services with Video Conferencing Compared

The best VoIP services that offer video conferencing include Nextiva, Zoom Phone, Microsoft Teams, and Intermedia Unite.

Nextiva provides the most balanced platform for growing teams by combining reliable voice calling, HD video meetings, and customer messaging with 24/7 human support. Zoom Phone and Microsoft Teams are also practical options for teams already centered around those meeting apps.

Provider Starting VoIP Price Included Video Capacity Meeting Duration Limits Best Fit Key Trade-Off Nextiva $15.00–$25.00 / user / mo Up to 250 participants (Engage plan) Unlimited Small-to-midsize businesses wanting unified voice, video, and customer communications Entry-level Core plan video is suited for smaller internal huddles Intermedia Unite $19.99 / user / mo Up to 100 participants Unlimited Businesses seeking bundled business calling, AnyMeeting video, and cloud backup Meeting interface feels dated; 100-attendee limit on standard tier Zoom Phone $10.00–$15.00 / user / mo 100 to 300 participants Unlimited (Paid tiers) Organizations that already center their workflow around Zoom Meetings Telephony routing, IVR, and auto-attendant capabilities are comparatively basic Microsoft Teams Phone $8.00 / user / mo (+ M365 base) Up to 300 participants 30 hours Organizations standardized on the Microsoft 365 suite Requires underlying Microsoft 365 licensing; complex direct routing setup Cisco Webex Calling $14.50 / user / mo Up to 200 participants 24 hours Regulated enterprises requiring rigid security and high-end room hardware integration Software interface can feel heavy; customer support can be slow for small accounts 8×8 Work $24.00 / user / mo Up to 500 participants Unlimited Global organizations requiring large meeting rooms and international calling App interface can experience sync delays across desktop and mobile clients

Reviews of the Best VoIP Services with Video

Below, we review how the premier unified platforms compare in meeting capabilities, voice integration, and day-to-day usability.

1. Nextiva: Best All-in-One Communication Platform for Growing Teams

Nextiva delivers unified communications through the NextivaONE application, integrating business calling, video collaboration, team messaging, and customer interaction channels into one interface.

Video Capabilities

Meeting Tools : Nextiva provides HD video and audio, custom virtual backgrounds, in-meeting chat, file sharing, and interactive screen sharing with remote desktop control.

: Nextiva provides HD video and audio, custom virtual backgrounds, in-meeting chat, file sharing, and interactive screen sharing with remote desktop control. Streamlined Access : Participants can join meetings directly through modern web browsers (Chrome, Edge, Safari) without downloading bulky software plugins.

: Participants can join meetings directly through modern web browsers (Chrome, Edge, Safari) without downloading bulky software plugins. Unified Customer Context: Team members can transition between phone calls, client text messages, and video conferences within the same contact record, keeping project notes centralized.

Support & Infrastructure

Nextiva operates across eight carrier-grade, redundant North American data centers, delivering a 99.999% uptime record. In addition, Nextiva provides 24/7 live telephone and chat support staffed by US-based technicians across standard tiers.

Considerations

The entry-level Core tier includes video collaboration designed for internal team discussions. Teams requiring large-scale client webinars or 250-participant meeting rooms should select the Engage or Power Suite plans.

Best fit: Small-to-midsize businesses that want a reliable phone system and capable video conferencing without juggling separate software vendors. Compare meeting room capacity and plan options on Nextiva pricing.

2. Intermedia Unite: Best for Bundled IT Communications

While Nextiva focuses on unified team communication and integrated customer messaging for growing businesses, some organizations prefer bundling basic voice and video alongside IT utility services. Intermedia Unite packages business VoIP with its integrated AnyMeeting video conferencing application.

Video Capabilities

Meeting Collaboration: AnyMeeting provides screen sharing, meeting chat, custom background blur, and cloud recording.

Desktop and Mobile Access: Participants can join meetings from desktop applications or standard web browsers without software downloads.

Administrative Integration: User accounts and meeting licenses are managed alongside email archiving and cloud backup within an IT-centric control panel.

Considerations

Intermedia’s video interface feels utilitarian compared to modern dedicated collaboration platforms.

Standard tiers cap meetings at 100 participants, and the software lacks integrated customer communication channels like live web chat or review management.

Best fit: Small-to-midsize businesses that want a straightforward voice and video bundle managed through their existing IT provider.

3. Zoom Phone: Best for Video-First Organizations

Where Nextiva and Intermedia began as voice telecommunications platforms and expanded into video collaboration, Zoom took the reverse trajectory. Having established worldwide market leadership in video conferencing, Zoom introduced Zoom Phone as a native dial pad within the Zoom Workplace client.

Video Capabilities

Industry-Standard Interface : Zoom’s meeting interface is familiar to nearly every employee, virtually eliminating training requirements.

: Zoom’s meeting interface is familiar to nearly every employee, virtually eliminating training requirements. AI Companion : Generates meeting summaries, highlights action items, and organizes chat threads without additional licensing costs on paid plans.

: Generates meeting summaries, highlights action items, and organizes chat threads without additional licensing costs on paid plans. Conference Room Integration: Integrates cleanly with Zoom Rooms hardware appliances from Neat, Poly, and Logitech.

Considerations

Zoom is fundamentally an exceptional meeting platform with telephony added on top.

While Zoom Phone handles standard calling well, organizations that require advanced multi-tiered call routing, ACD queues, and integrated customer review and channel management will find dedicated telecom providers more capable.

Best fit: Companies whose daily workflows already revolve around Zoom Meetings and want a low-cost, convenient phone add-on.

4. Microsoft Teams Phone: Best for Organizations Standardized on Microsoft 365

For organizations that have already standardized their entire desktop workspace on Microsoft 365, deploying third-party voice and video platforms introduces application redundancy. Microsoft Teams Phone embeds business calling directly inside Microsoft Teams meetings and chats.

Video Capabilities

Office Integration : Video meetings sync directly with Outlook calendars, OneDrive cloud storage, and PowerPoint presentations.

: Video meetings sync directly with Outlook calendars, OneDrive cloud storage, and PowerPoint presentations. Massive Participant Capacity: Supports up to 300 interactive participants with grid views, Together Mode, and live captioning.

Considerations

Microsoft Teams Phone requires an underlying Microsoft 365 commercial license (such as Business Standard or Enterprise E3/E5) plus the Teams Phone Standard add-on.

Configuring PSTN calling plans or Direct Routing can require specialized IT expertise.

Best fit: Enterprises committed to Microsoft 365 that want to eliminate third-party communication tools.

Meeting Room Hardware and Equipment

For businesses equipping physical huddle rooms and boardrooms, all leading unified providers support standard SIP/H.323 room hardware and dedicated USB video bars:

All-in-One Video Bars : Devices like the Logitech Rally Bar, Yealink MeetingBar A20/A30, and Poly Studio X series include integrated cameras, microphone arrays, and speakers designed to run native room software.

: Devices like the Logitech Rally Bar, Yealink MeetingBar A20/A30, and Poly Studio X series include integrated cameras, microphone arrays, and speakers designed to run native room software. Desk Phones with Video: Executives and receptionists can deploy video-capable IP desk phones (such as the Yealink VP59), enabling one-touch video calls directly from a physical desktop terminal.

How to Choose the Right Voice and Video Platform

If you need a unified voice and video system: