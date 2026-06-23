Virginia Santucci on Versatility and Challenges as a Dancer in New York City

In the densely populated and highly competitive dance landscape of New York City, Virginia Santucci stands out. Her ability to blend technical precision and emotional depth is enhanced uniquely by her signature versatility. “Not a lot of dancers cross over between modern and ballet,” she says. “I’ve always wanted to do both.

Since graduating from The Ailey School, she has developed a reputation as a dancer capable of moving seamlessly between contemporary and ballet-based work, an ability that remains relatively uncommon in the industry. She works both with Neville Dance Theatre, which focuses more on ballet, and Drye/Marinaro Dance Company, a modern contemporary dance company, as well as inspiring youth as a teaching artist.

Her recent solo role in Alterations, showcases her wide range of skills. The new work was choreographed by acclaimed guest artist Ashley Taylor as Chance-to-Choreograph Artist 2026 for Neville Dance Theatre, and performed at the On Pointe Dance Festival this past May. The piece explores the ways people influence one another through evolving relationships and shared experiences. Santucci delivered a nuanced and evocative performance as the piece’s featured soloist, captivating with movement that conveys both force and softness. “It’s about seeing each other and how relationships change us,” Santucci explains. “It’s about human interactions, how they evolve, and taking the time to observe those changes. It touched me deeply.”

“Virginia Santucci is truly a multitalented dancer and artist,” choreographer Ashley Taylor says. “Alterations is a contemporary ballet piece about how people and ideas affect each other. It has moments of flow, moments of precision, and moments of very human interaction. Virginia really embodied all of those qualities and I never felt like she was holding back from the movements. I chose her for a featured part after seeing how fully she inhabited the choreography.”

Selected as the soloist during the first week of rehearsals, Santucci quickly discovered a creative connection with Taylor. “There was a really good synergy from the beginning,” she says. “She was excited about creating something on us, and I felt very connected to the process. It felt like a pivotal moment in my dance career.” “I wanted to challenge dancers to explore both strength and vulnerability, and Virginia’s execution was impeccable and felt effortless,” says Ashley.

Virginia is also part of Drye/Marinaro Dance Company (DMDC). She was inspired to audition for the company after attending their performances, and joined DMDC in 2024. The company’s diverse repertoire offers opportunities to explore multiple movement styles and artistic approaches, allowing dancers to continually expand their creative capabilities. “One of the best things is that we get to do so much,” Santucci says. “The productions are all very different. It’s fun because it’s challenging.”

Virginia moves fluidly between ballet, modern, contemporary, and theatrical dance projects throughout New York City. One of her most memorable experiences was as part of the cast of Dominique Fung’s A Leaf’s Pilgrimage, commissioned for the High Line in 2025. The sold-out performances allowed her to dive even deeper expressiveness and theatrical dance. “Challenges are fun, and versatility is everything,” Santucci says. That mindset has guided her journey and exponential growth since graduating from The Ailey School.

Santucci’s versatility expands from the stage to the classroom. Throughout her training at Ailey, several influential teachers, including Brice Mousset (contemporary), Penny Frank (modern, graham), Bradley Shelver (contemporary, ballet) invited her to assist their classes, giving her a firsthand education in effective instruction and mentorship. Those experiences revealed a side of dance she had not anticipated, but is now deeply committed and passionate about.

“I realized I love teaching a lot,” she says. “I was lucky to have three incredible mentors who asked me to assist them, and by teaching and performing at the same time I grow in both,” she shares. “Teaching keeps reminding me why dance matters so much in the first place, and the studio time and performances enrich what I teach.”

Today, Santucci serves as a teaching artist and continues working with students through Ailey programs and various schools and community initiatives. Her approach extends beyond technique. Her goal is to help students recognize their own potential and develop confidence alongside their dance skills. Her students are full of praise when speaking about her. “Her support has been so meaningful to me, and has helped me so much both, in dance and then in making a decision about my next chapter in life that I am really proud of. I don’t think that any of this would have been possible without her. [..] She is an amazing teacher, mentor and female role model,” says one of her students. “Her support and guidance have been crucial for me these past 4 years,” says another. “I am so grateful that she has been my teacher these past 3 years, she taught me so much more than dance,” adds a third. In her classrooms, growth happens in dance and beyond. One of Virginia’s proudest memories is a full-circle moment, when a student she worked with was accepted into The Ailey School. “That felt amazing,” she says.

Virginia is particularly passionate about making dance education accessible through public-school programs, to introduce children to opportunities they might never otherwise encounter. “Growing up, I wish I had been able to experience more access to dance in school. It would have changed so much for me,” she shares. Today, she is helping provide that experience for the next generation. “You have a chance to show kids the joy and beauty of dance,” she says. “Making it accessible is super important.”

Looking ahead, Santucci remains focused on her artistic goals in the short and long term. “I try to be intentional about every choice,” she says. “I look for projects that excite me as a dancer and challenge me creatively.” These include touring internationally and performing again on renowned stages such as Lincoln Center and The Joyce Theater in New York.

She also has very clear plans to continue developing professionally as a dance educator. She intends to pursue certification through the American Ballet Theatre National Training Curriculum next summer, and envisions a master’s degree in dance education and teaching academically in the future.

Strong in her commitment to grow as an artist and an educator, Santucci maintains an active presence within New York’s dance community. When asked what her plans are for after the summer she says: “Staying hungry. I’m excited for this year and what it will bring.” The dedication she exudes is palpable; the enthusiasm, contagious.

Audiences will have another chance to experience Santucci’s performance in Alterations when the work returns this fall for Neville Dance Theatre’s 21st Anniversary Gala.

As the featured soloist, she is tasked with carrying much of the emotional narrative: what makes the role particularly meaningful to her is that it continues to evolve. “The emotions I felt during the first performance were so raw and real that they will always be present, but they also evolve. I can’t wait to see what I discover as I continue dancing this piece.”

Santucci carries her versatility in the lessons she learns, bringing them from one project to another. Whether performing contemporary ballet, modern dance, or theatrical productions, she views every experience as part of a larger artistic education. “I couldn’t do this anywhere else,” she says about New York. As doors open and opportunities arise, it feels like the city is clearly interested in keeping her around.