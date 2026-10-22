Vilnius University Team Develops Method to Track Individual Proteins in DNA Methylation

Researchers at Vilnius University’s Life Sciences Center have developed a method that separates the contributions of individual proteins to DNA methylation, one of the main epigenetic processes that regulates gene activity without changing the DNA sequence itself.

A team led by Prof. Habil. Dr. Saulius Klimašauskas uses a specialized molecular labeling approach to mark the DNA regions where a specific protein has acted. The method can study that activity while minimally disturbing the cell’s normal state. It allows independent tracking of two enzymes, DNMT1 and DNMT3A, in living cells.

“Epigenetic changes act like additional markers on this map – they help the cell navigate and indicate which regions of DNA to use and which to leave aside at a particular moment. Importantly, the map itself – the DNA sequence – remains unchanged, but the way the cell uses it changes,” said Dr. Liepa Gasiulė, a researcher at VU LSC.

She compared the labeling to giving one person among a thousand a special pen: “Everyone works together and leaves traces of their work, but we can identify the work of that one individual by their distinctive mark.”

Until now, scientists have mostly seen the final methylation pattern. “Until now, we have mostly been able to see the final result of methylation, but now we can observe how it develops. This gives us an opportunity to better understand how the roles of individual enzymes differ and how their activity depends on the specific cellular environment,” said Dr. Vaidotas Stankevičius.

DNMT3A is linked to certain blood cancers. Mutations in the gene are detected in approximately one-fifth of acute myeloid leukemia cases and are associated with a poorer prognosis. Altered activity can disrupt normal development of hematopoietic stem cells.

“If we can determine more precisely how and when epigenetic regulation of DNA becomes disrupted, we can gain a better understanding of the mechanisms underlying disease development. In the long term, such fundamental knowledge may contribute to the search for new disease biomarkers or treatment strategies,” Stankevičius said.

The researchers said the method could also apply to developmental disorders, neurological and autoimmune diseases, and metabolic conditions where epigenetic changes matter. They detected the first clear DNMT3A signal after months of failed experiments, then spent at least two more years confirming it before publication.

“It was one of those moments when months or even years of work suddenly produce a tangible result. The first signal was small, but it meant a great deal to us because behind it were countless experiments and hours spent in the laboratory,” Stankevičius recalled.

The work is a laboratory method for studying how methylation marks are placed, not a clinical test or treatment. The advance is the ability to assign specific marks to specific enzymes inside living cells.