Veterans Day Observances Highlight VA Progress as Policy Debates Over Military Oversight Continue

President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued a proclamation designating November 11, 2026, as Veterans Day, calling on Americans to honor the service of those who have worn the uniform. The formal observance is taking place today at Arlington National Cemetery, where Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins are participating in a wreath-laying and remarks. Federal offices, post offices, and most VA clinics are closed for the holiday, while emergency care remains available. National parks offer free entrance for U.S. citizens and residents.

The Department of Veterans Affairs has used the occasion to detail operational changes under the current administration. According to VA figures, the department processed a record 3.1 million disability claims in fiscal year 2026. Officials report that the claims backlog has been reduced by more than 70 percent since January 2025, average processing times have fallen substantially from prior levels, and 47 new health-care facilities have opened. An executive order signed earlier this year directed improved data sharing between the VA and the Department of Defense to speed access to benefits and employment services for transitioning service members. The administration has also pointed to housing initiatives aimed at reducing veteran homelessness.

These administrative updates arrive one day after the House of Representatives voted 211-204 to refer articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to committee, ending the effort for the current Congress. The resolution, introduced by Rep. Thomas Massie, centered on the conduct of the war in Iran and related military actions. During a Pentagon briefing on Tuesday, Hegseth referenced the approaching Veterans Day holiday while defending the service of those who executed recent operations. The vote followed midterm elections in which the cost of living and the Iran conflict ranked among top voter concerns. With Democrats set to control both chambers in January, incoming majority leaders have indicated plans for broader oversight of defense and veterans programs.

Veterans service organizations have separately urged action on long-standing issues, including concurrent receipt of military retirement pay and disability compensation for certain combat-disabled retirees, and sustained funding for accounting of missing personnel. These requests sit alongside ongoing debates over the scope of executive authority in military operations and the resources allocated to post-service care.