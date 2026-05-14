Ventura Music Festival Reveals 2026 Lineup Packed With Opera Stars, Bluegrass Legends and Latin Jazz

Now in its 31st year, the nonprofit festival continues to serve as a cultural anchor for the region. This season features 12 concerts and events that highlight internationally recognized artists while celebrating the area’s deep musical traditions. Organizers unveiled the schedule at an exclusive gathering in Ojai last week, where donors and sponsors enjoyed poolside music and a preview of what lies ahead.

Interim Executive Director Sonia Tower expressed genuine excitement about the upcoming programs. “The 2026 lineup reflects everything that makes this festival special: world-class artistry, deep community roots, and programming that reflects Ventura’s musical heritage, from classical to bluegrass to Latin jazz,” she said.

The season kicks off with Make Music Ventura on June 21. This free community celebration, part of the global Make Music Day, will fill downtown streets, businesses and restaurants with live performances. Local and regional acts including Jaden Secor, MonkFish, The Bomb, The New Vibe, The Ray Jaurique Big Band and Ricardo Lemvo & Makina Loco are set to play. The event is co-presented with Downtown Ventura Partners, the City of Ventura and the NAMM Foundation.

Summer highlights include several standout shows in late July. Opera fans will not want to miss two-time Grammy winner Angel Blue on July 24 at Rancho Campana Performing Arts Center. The series also brings Latin jazz powerhouses Jeremy Bosch and Justo Almario to The Majestic Ventura Theater on July 25, along with chamber music from the adventurous Akropolis Reed Quintet and a storytelling performance built around Beethoven.

Fall concerts run from October 11 to 18. Bluegrass enthusiasts should mark October 17 on their calendars for Jason Carter and Michael Cleveland in Mission Park. The pair together boast 18 International Bluegrass Music Association Fiddle Player of the Year titles. Other notable performances include TAKE3 blending rock and classical at Ventura Music Hall on October 16 and the Pacific Jazz Orchestra paying tribute to Quincy Jones with a 19-piece ensemble.

The season wraps up on December 15 with Chanticleer, the acclaimed 12-voice male chorus, performing five centuries of choral music at Ventura Center for Spiritual Living.

Tickets for the summer and fall series are available now. Those who act quickly can save 20 percent with the early bird code EARLY2026, valid through May 31. Full details and purchase options are on the festival website at venturamusicfestival.org. Some individual shows are handled directly by the venues.

The John and Glenda Hammer Family stepped up as the season’s Impresario Title sponsor, providing crucial support at the highest level. The lineup was announced by Artistic Director Nuvi Mehta at the Ojai event, which also featured live music by the Jonathan Montes Trio.

Founded in 1995, the Ventura Music Festival has added to the richness of local cultural life with its performances that attract both residents and visitors. The 2026 season is likely to be no exception to that great reputation, with something for nearly every musical taste in beautiful venues around the city.

Visit venturamusicfestival.org for the latest updates and ticket information.