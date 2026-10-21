Utah Leads States Where Credit Limits Fell the Most in 2026

Utah ranked first among states with the largest credit-limit declines as of the second quarter of 2026, according to a WalletHub study published Oct. 21.

The average credit limit fell year over year in 36 of the 50 states. The declines ranged from about 0.1 percent to nearly 13 percent. Minnesota ranked second and Montana third, followed by Nebraska, Georgia, New Mexico, Indiana, Florida, New Hampshire and Connecticut.

WalletHub compared states on average credit limit per user and the change in that average, using four metrics weighted on a 100-point scale. Data as of Sept. 24 came from the site’s own database.

Utah scored 80.46. Its percentage drop was the 11th-highest, not the largest, but residents started with some of the highest limits, so the dollar loss in borrowing power was bigger. The state also has relatively high incomes. Minnesota’s average limit over the 12 months ending in June 2026 was nearly 8 percent lower than the prior year, and limits on new accounts opened in the second quarter were more than 23 percent lower. The site linked that to above-average credit-card debt growth and the nation’s highest delinquency rate. Montana’s average limit was around 13 percent lower. New-account limits averaged $4,946. The state ranks near the bottom on income and has relatively high delinquency.

“The average credit limit decreased in 36 of the 50 states year-over-year as of Q2 2026, with the decrease ranging anywhere from around 0.1% to nearly 13%. Several factors can reduce credit limits, including large increases in credit card debt, delinquency on that debt, or a decline in credit score or income. Inflation also plays a role, as it forces people to charge more to their credit cards, raising their credit utilization and putting them more at risk for delinquency,” said Chip Lupo, WalletHub Analyst.

The ranking measures the change in available credit, not the absolute size of balances. A high rank means limits were cut more, either in percentage or in dollars relative to where they started. It does not say how many individual cardholders were affected in each state.