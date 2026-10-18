USTDA Reports $203 in U.S. Exports for Every Dollar Programmed in Fiscal 2026

The U.S. Trade and Development Agency said Oct. 14 that its fiscal 2026 results produced $203 in U.S. exports for every dollar of Congressional funding programmed, one of the strongest returns in the agency’s 34-year history.

Since it was established in 1992, USTDA has facilitated nearly $134 billion in U.S. exports tied to infrastructure projects it has supported in emerging markets.

“These results demonstrate the enduring, long-term effectiveness of USTDA’s program and an exceptional return on investment for American taxpayers,” said Thomas R. Hardy, USTDA’s Deputy Director. “USTDA carries out a strategic foreign policy function, advancing American economic and security interests by helping our partners address their critical infrastructure priorities. Our role as the U.S. government’s first mover on overseas infrastructure development means we position American companies to compete from the outset, export their innovative solutions, and support American jobs.”

The agency tracks results with an “export multiplier,” the average value of U.S. exports supported per dollar programmed. The current 203-to-1 figure is a 10-year average, reflecting the long path from planning studies to project implementation. USTDA said it has used a monitoring and evaluation process for more than 30 years to link specific funded activities to the exports they support, and that the data inform planning and new work.

The announcement is a performance claim based on the agency’s own tracking, not an independent audit released with the statement. The multiplier averages a decade of projects, so a single year of programming is not the sole driver of the 203 figure. What USTDA is highlighting is the return it attributes to early-stage support that puts U.S. firms in position on overseas infrastructure before competitors lock in the work.