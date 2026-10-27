USTDA Funds Roadmap for Small Modular Reactors at Türkiye’s Largest Oil Refiner

The U.S. Trade and Development Agency signed an agreement with Türkiye Petrol Rafinerileri A.Ş. (TÜPRAŞ), Türkiye’s largest crude oil refiner, to fund technical assistance that will produce a roadmap for deploying small modular reactors to supply electricity, heat and steam for its refining processes.

The support is intended to strengthen Türkiye’s energy security, create opportunities for U.S. suppliers and reinforce U.S. leadership in nuclear energy. The technical assistance will evaluate a range of U.S. SMR technologies based on technical, economic, sustainability and regulatory considerations, as well as their potential industrial applications. The study will contribute to TÜPRAŞ’s ongoing assessment of emerging technologies to meet its energy goals. USTDA-funded activities are carried out by U.S. companies. The request for proposals will be posted at ustda.gov.

“This partnership with TÜPRAŞ provides an opportunity to showcase trusted U.S. SMR technologies while advancing Türkiye’s energy security,” said Thomas R. Hardy, USTDA’s Deputy Director. “This project supports Türkiye’s goal of reducing its dependence on imported energy. It will strengthen energy security cooperation between our two countries and create opportunities for U.S. exports that support American jobs.”

Over the past two decades, Türkiye has had the fastest-growing energy demand among OECD countries, driven in part by energy-intensive industries. To strengthen its energy security and reduce its dependence on imports, the government of Türkiye plans to add nuclear power to its energy mix. Its plans include 5,000 megawatts of SMR capacity by 2050, which the government expects to rely heavily on private-sector development and investment in cutting-edge energy technologies and infrastructure.

USTDA’s technical assistance to TÜPRAŞ complements recent USTDA support for the Türkiye Nuclear Energy Company (TÜNAŞ), the state-owned company set up to advance Türkiye’s nuclear development, which aims to establish the conditions private companies need to deploy SMRs.

The announcement is a technical-assistance agreement and a roadmap study, not a reactor order or construction start. The concrete markers are the TÜPRAŞ partnership, the focus on U.S. SMR technologies for industrial heat and power, and the link to Türkiye’s 5,000-megawatt SMR target by 2050.