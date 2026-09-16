USTDA Brings Egypt, Jordan and Morocco Officials to U.S. LNG Tour

The U.S. Trade and Development Agency will host energy officials from Egypt, Jordan and Morocco in the United States from Sept. 19 to 30 to promote American liquefied natural gas technology and exports.

The 16-member group includes public and private energy representatives. In Washington, the President’s National Energy Dominance Council will hold a U.S. government engagement day at the White House with senior officials from federal agencies. The delegation will then go to Houston to meet LNG infrastructure companies and view U.S. technology demonstrations.

USTDA will hold a public business briefing in Houston on Sept. 24. American firms can hear the visitors’ infrastructure plans and meet delegates one-on-one. Event details are posted at ustda.gov.

The agency said Egypt, Jordan and Morocco are expanding gas investment, including LNG imports, pipelines, storage and new uses for natural gas. Those projects, USTDA argued, create openings for U.S. companies to sell LNG, equipment and services.

Officials framed the trip as support for American energy exports and more stable supply for partners in the Middle East and North Africa. The visit is a matchmaking tour, not a signed construction deal. Contracts, if any follow, would depend on later commercial talks.