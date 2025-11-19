The freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Wichita has departed Naval Station Mayport, Florida, to begin supporting U.S. Northern Command’s southern border operations, replacing the USS St. Louis as the Navy’s lead maritime asset in the region.

The transition, effective November 14, marks a continuation of Navy support to Northcom’s ongoing collaboration with the Department of Homeland Security to reinforce U.S. Customs and Border Protection along the southern border. Wichita will conduct operations similar to those carried out by the St. Louis, focusing on enhancing maritime interdiction and bolstering surveillance efforts across the Gulf of America.

To support these missions, Navy vessels deployed under Northcom operate with embarked Coast Guard law enforcement detachments, enabling interdiction of illicit trafficking and other illegal activities at sea. During its deployment, the USS St. Louis worked closely with the “Valkyries” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 50 Detachment 5 and Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment 408 to conduct patrols and maritime security operations.

“USS Wichita stands ready to relieve St. Louis as the leading edge for Northcom’s homeland defense mission,” said Cmdr. Travis Snover, commanding officer of the Wichita. “We will carry on the dedication, impact and hard work of our fellow shipmates and will live up to our motto as the ‘Keeper of the Seas.’”

Vice Adm. Doug Perry, commander of U.S. 2nd Fleet, emphasized the strategic importance of the deployment. “St. Louis’ deployment is a powerful example of how we’re prioritizing maritime homeland defense, which directly impacts national security,” he said. “I look forward to Wichita supporting Northcom in implementing our shared commitment to readiness, presence and collaboration with partners and allies.”

The littoral combat ship class is designed for speed, agility and versatility in near-shore environments, and can operate independently or as part of a larger surface warfare force. Wichita is assigned to Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 2 and is homeported at Naval Station Mayport near Jacksonville, Florida.