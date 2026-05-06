US Steps Up to Free Stranded Ships and Challenge Iran’s Illegal Blockade in Strait of Hormuz

Secretary of State Marco Rubio took the podium at the White House on May 5, 2026, filling in for Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, and laid out a clear message on America’s response to Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The operation known as Project Freedom aims to escort nearly 23,000 civilians from 87 countries who have been trapped at sea for over two months.

Rubio described the situation in stark terms. Iran has turned a vital international waterway into a zone of piracy, mining waters, firing on civilian vessels, and holding ships hostage. Crews face shortages of food and water while the regime ignores basic international law. At least ten civilian sailors have already lost their lives. Many nations, even those not involved in any conflict, have quietly and sometimes openly asked the United States for help. President Trump answered that call.

“This is not an offensive operation. This is a defensive operation,” Rubio stressed repeatedly during the briefing. American forces provide a protective escort for commercial ships but fire only in response to direct threats. Seven Iranian fast boats that ignored warnings now rest at the bottom of the sea. The United States has deployed guided-missile destroyers, more than 100 aircraft, unmanned systems, and 15,000 service members to support the effort. Two U.S.-flag merchant ships have already made it through safely in the early phase of the project.

The stakes could hardly be higher. Roughly one quarter of the world’s oil trade passes through the Strait of Hormuz, along with key shipments of fuel and fertilizer. By attempting to control this artery, Iran seeks to hold the global economy hostage. Rubio pointed out that the blockade violates long-established rules governing international waterways. No single country has the right to close such passages or demand tolls. The United States, he said, is acting because it can and because allies asked. America stands ready to help friends and confront rogue regimes when core interests are on the line.

Parallel economic pressure continues through Operation Epic Fury. Sanctions have pushed Iranian inflation to 70 percent, sent the currency into freefall, and cut off major revenue streams. The blockade itself costs Tehran up to $500 million daily, with 90 percent of its trade halted. Wells shut in, infrastructure suffers lasting damage, and foreign entities aiding sanctions evasion face secondary penalties. Rubio made clear that the United States holds the stronger position and prefers diplomacy, but will not allow escalation to favor Iran.

On the nuclear question, Rubio expressed deep skepticism about Tehran’s intentions. Despite public claims, Iran continues enrichment to 60 percent, hides facilities underground, and develops long-range missiles. A genuine civilian program would not require such secrecy or stockpiles with no peaceful use. He noted that diplomatic channels remain open, with aides Steve and Jared actively exploring paths toward a verifiable agreement that could bring reconstruction and stability. Yet the regime must first face reality and abandon its current course.

Rubio also touched on other topics, including Lebanon, where Hezbollah remains the main obstacle to peace, and Cuba, where economic failures stem from incompetent governance rather than any U.S. blockade. He defended the overall approach as consistent with President Trump’s record of backing words with action.

For the global community watching events unfold, Project Freedom sends a firm signal. Vital sea lanes cannot become tools of extortion. No regime’s desperate power grab is worth the lives of the innocent and the flow of energy. America has once again shown willingness to lead when others cannot or will not. The coming days will test whether Tehran chooses the path of negotiation or continued isolation. History suggests the United States will stay prepared for either outcome.