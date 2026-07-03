After two strong earthquakes struck Venezuela on June 24, the US military moved swiftly to provide direct assistance where it was most needed. Service members are now on the ground in Venezuela, providing much-needed relief to communities still reeling from the destruction.

The answer points to an effort that combines military logistics with wider diplomatic and humanitarian goals. Anchored in La Guaira Port is the amphibious transport dock USS Fort Lauderdale, in the middle of the operation. It is a floating hub for communications, supply distribution, and medical assistance. Water, food, and other key relief items have already been moved to key sites, including Simón Bolívar International Airport. U.S. personnel there are also doing airfield management, air traffic coordination, communications, and security.

Early on, Air Force cargo planes were critical in moving urban search and rescue teams into the affected areas. The specialists are part of a broader push by the U.S. government, led by the State Department. Further military contributions are under preparation, in close coordination with the Government of Venezuela and international partners.

Operations are controlled by U.S. Southern Command. “American forces are fully self-sustaining,” officials stress. They rely on their own resources so as not to overwhelm local systems that are already stretched thin by the disaster. This allows the teams to dedicate themselves fully to providing assistance and saving lives.

The quakes did extensive damage in northern Venezuela, especially in coastal areas near the capital. A week later, rescue work continues, with reports of buildings that have collapsed and local services that are overwhelmed. In this context, the visible presence of US Navy ships, Air Force transports, and specialized teams is a tangible sign of solidarity at a difficult time.

Some critics, in certain politically sensitive areas, are questioning the motives of international involvement. But the record here seems to be a pragmatic one: Providing supplies to people in need and helping to rebuild basic infrastructure like the airport. Videos from the ground show Marines and rescue personnel at work, including successful extractions that have brought cautious hope among the rubble.

This is not the first time the U.S. military has responded to calls during natural disasters in Latin America and the Caribbean. The speed of this deployment – from ships arriving off the coast of Venezuela to aircraft delivering teams within days – is the result of years of preparation and partnership in the region. It also highlights the unique role that U.S. assets play in large-scale humanitarian logistics, capabilities that few other nations can match at this scale.

Ongoing support will be important as recovery efforts extend into the coming weeks. More personnel and other resources could help meet longer-term needs such as shelter, medical care, and debris clearance. Right now, the priorities are clear: saving those still trapped and easing the suffering of families who lost homes and loved ones.

The road for the people of Venezuela is a long one. The U.S. contribution is not a total cure, but it’s an important move that shows what effective collaboration can do in a disaster. This tragedy will require continued coordination between American troops, Venezuelan officials, and international partners to move past.