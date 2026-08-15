US Marshals Recover 48 Missing Children in Massachusetts Operation Yellow Card

The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association is praising the U.S. Marshals Service and its partners after the successful recovery of 48 endangered missing children during Operation Yellow Card in Massachusetts.

The effort was led by the U.S. Marshals Service District of Massachusetts, working with the Massachusetts State Police and Boston Police Department. Officials launched the operation in connection with the 2026 FIFA World Cup to find and safely recover missing children believed to face elevated risks of human trafficking, commercial sexual exploitation, violence, and other forms of victimization.

The recovered children ranged in age from 12 to 17. Investigators chased leads across Massachusetts and into multiple other states. Many of the children have been reunited with their families or connected with appropriate child welfare and victim services.

The operation also produced intelligence and opened new investigations into suspected kidnapping, child exploitation, human trafficking and related crimes.

“Every one of the 48 recoveries represents a child whose future has been changed and a family that has been given hope. Protecting vulnerable children is among the most important missions entrusted to the U.S. Marshals Service. Every successful recovery reflects the dedication of experienced investigators and trusted law enforcement partners working together to locate endangered children and protect them from exploitation and victimization. There is no greater measure of success than knowing that 48 children who were once missing are now safe because dedicated law enforcement professionals refused to stop searching for them,” said Dennis Matulewicz, Acting United States Marshal for the District of Massachusetts.

Operation Yellow Card drew on specialized authorities granted to the Marshals Service under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act of 2015. It brought together agencies and victim service organizations at every level of government. Participating partners included the Massachusetts State Police High Risk Victims Unit, Boston Police Department Human Trafficking Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Essex, Plymouth and Suffolk District Attorneys’ Offices, Massachusetts Department of Children & Families, Massachusetts Department of Youth Services, Boston Family Justice Center and the Massachusetts Office of the Commissioner of Probation Interstate Compact Unit.

FLEOA highlighted the work of the federal officers, investigators, state and local partners and victim service professionals whose coordination made the recoveries possible. The organization noted that operations like Yellow Card show how federal law enforcement can bring agencies together across jurisdictions to locate vulnerable children, fight exploitation and pursue those who prey on them.

Although the operation has ended, the U.S. Marshals Service continues its nationwide Missing Child Program. Since 2015, that program has helped recover thousands of endangered missing children across the United States.

FLEOA represents more than 34,000 registered members who serve in more than 65 federal law enforcement agencies. The group does not endorse political parties or candidates but advocates for federal law enforcement through the legislative process.