US Indicts Singapore and Indian Ship Operators Along With Technical Superintendent in Baltimore Key Bridge Disaster

On May 12, 2026, federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment charging two foreign shipping companies and a shoreside technical superintendent with multiple crimes related to the catastrophic collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. The collapse, involving the container ship MV Dali on March 26, 2024, killed six construction workers and caused an estimated $5 billion in economic losses.

The defendants are Synergy Marine Pte Ltd, of Singapore, Synergy Maritime Pte Ltd, of Chennai, India, and Radhakrishnan Karthik Nair, 47, an Indian national and the Dali’s technical superintendent. Authorities accuse them of conspiracy to defraud the United States, causing the deaths of the six workers, willfully failing to notify the US Coast Guard about a known hazardous condition, obstructing an agency proceeding, and making false statements. The two companies also face misdemeanor charges under the Clean Water Act, Oil Pollution Act, and Refuse Act for polluting the Patapsco River with oil, shipping containers, and debris from the bridge itself.

According to the indictment, the Dali, a 900-foot Singapore-flagged vessel, suffered two power blackouts in quick succession while departing the Port of Baltimore. Investigators point to a loose wire in a high-voltage switchboard as the likely trigger for the first blackout. The ship had originally featured reliable backup systems designed to restart power automatically. Yet prosecutors say the defendants altered critical fuel systems, relying instead on a flushing pump that could not restart after a power loss. This modification left the generators without fuel, triggering the second blackout and sending the massive vessel crashing into a bridge support.

Had the crew used the vessel’s proper fuel supply pumps, officials believe the Dali could have regained power in time to avoid the collision. The companies and Nair allegedly knew about these unsafe practices but concealed them from regulators. Nair is also accused of misleading the National Transportation Safety Board during its investigation by claiming he was unaware of the flushing pump’s role.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche described the bridge collapse as a preventable tragedy with far-reaching consequences. “Six construction workers lost their lives, critical infrastructure was destroyed, pollutants were released into the Patapsco River and Chesapeake Bay, and the economic damage now exceeds five billion dollars,” Blanche said in a statement. He pledged that the Justice Department would hold those responsible accountable.

US Attorney Kelly O. Hayes for the District of Maryland emphasized the regional impact. “The safety of our residents, ports, and infrastructure is of utmost importance,” she noted. Other officials from the FBI, EPA, and Coast Guard echoed calls for strict enforcement of maritime safety rules to prevent similar disasters.

The case also underscores ongoing concerns about foreign-flagged vessels in US waters and the need for tight supervision of maintenance practices. The Dali’s operators reportedly cut corners on safety redundancies while carrying hazardous cargo, a pattern that prosecutors say directly contributed to the loss of life and massive disruption to Baltimore’s port and regional economy. Rebuilding the bridge has faced delays and mounting costs, affecting supply chains and local jobs long after the initial shock.

Nair is believed to be in India, and the companies have not yet issued public responses to the charges. As with any indictment, the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The FBI, Coast Guard Investigative Service, and EPA Criminal Investigation Division continue to build the case, with assistance from the Justice Department’s international affairs office.

Such developments underscore the need to not leave safety at sea as an afterthought. With billions at stake, and lives forever altered, this prosecution could set a precedent for greater accountability in global shipping operations affecting American shores.