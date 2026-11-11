US Household Debt Climbs to $19.1 Trillion in Q3 2026, Still Below Inflation-Adjusted Peak

Total household debt increased to $19.1 trillion during Q3 2026, roughly $1.2 trillion below the all-time high on an inflation-adjusted basis, according to WalletHub’s 2026 Household Debt Report.

The total rose by $166 billion during the third quarter compared to the previous quarter, 131% more than the increase in Q3 2025. The average household owed a total of $157,899 at the end of Q3 2026, $15,984 below the all-time high. All figures in the report are adjusted for inflation using the September 2026 Consumer Price Index.

Mortgage debt increased to $13.37 trillion in Q3 2026, roughly $1.46 trillion below the all-time high. Household mortgage debt rose by roughly $140 billion in the quarter, 185% more than the increase in Q3 2025. The average household had $110,535 in mortgage debt at the end of Q3 2026, $16,509 below the record.

Home equity line of credit (HELOC) debt rose to $481 billion, roughly $650 billion below the peak. HELOC balances increased by roughly $18 billion compared to the previous quarter, marking the fifth consecutive third-quarter increase. The average household had $3,975 in HELOC debt, $5,701 below the record.

Auto loan debt increased to $1.73 trillion, about $43 billion below the all-time record. Auto loan debt rose by $6 billion in Q3 2026, in contrast to a roughly $12 billion decrease in Q3 2025. The average household’s auto loan balance was $14,331, just $662 below the peak from 2020.

Student loan debt fell to $1.66 trillion, roughly $359 billion below the record. Total student loan debt decreased by $10 billion in Q3 2026 compared to the previous quarter, in contrast to a roughly $4 billion increase in Q3 2025. The average household’s student loan debt was $13,684, $3,299 below the record high.

Credit card debt increased to roughly $1.29 trillion, $103 billion below the all-time high. The average household’s credit card balance was $10,620, $1,265 below the record. Total credit card debt currently equals 6.52% of total deposits, which is 3.17% lower than the same period last year.

Debt from other sources, including personal loans and retailer financing offers, increased to roughly $575 billion, around $316 billion below the record. The average household’s balance was $4,752, roughly 41% below the all-time record.

The ratio of total household debt to deposits indicates that consumers are in a stable position, still below pre-Covid levels and roughly 49% lower than the early-2000s peak. The ratio between total household debt and assets increased in Q3 2026 compared to the previous quarter, reaching 8.7%. The total debt-to-deposits ratio stands 25% better than the historical average, while the total debt-to-assets ratio is 29% better than the historical average.

WalletHub’s quarterly household debt report is based on analysis of the latest data on consumer finances available from the New York Federal Reserve and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Debt data is adjusted for inflation based on the latest CPI published by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics at the time of this report.