US Completes Rapid Removal of Highly Enriched Uranium From Venezuela, Boosting Global Nuclear Security

The United States announced on May 14 that it had successfully completed an accelerated mission to remove excess highly enriched uranium from Venezuela. This effort, carried out in close coordination with Venezuelan authorities, the United Kingdom, and the International Atomic Energy Agency, marks a significant step forward in reducing nuclear risks in the Western Hemisphere.

The material came from Venezuela’s RV-1 research reactor, the country’s first and only nuclear facility. Built decades ago under the U.S. Atoms for Peace program for peaceful scientific work, the reactor later supported gamma-ray sterilization of medical supplies and food. It has remained shuttered for years, but the presence of the enriched uranium raised longstanding concerns about potential theft or misuse.

According to the State Department, Venezuelan experts packaged about 13.5 kilograms of the highly enriched uranium in late April. The material then traveled overland to a port before a specialized British vessel transported it to the Savannah River Site in South Carolina for secure disposition. The entire process wrapped up in a matter of months, more than two years faster than initial timelines.

Officials from the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Arms Control and Nonproliferation and the Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration led the technical side of the operation. Throughout, the International Atomic Energy Agency played a vital role in oversight and technical assistance to ensure that every step was conducted to the highest standards of safety and security.

This success builds on a broader global record. The National Nuclear Security Administration has now helped remove or confirm the disposition of more than 7,340 kilograms of weapons-usable nuclear material worldwide. In this case, the quick action reflects strong bilateral cooperation at a time of improving relations between Washington and Caracas.

Experts say the protected material in the RV-1 reactor was never a direct proliferation concern, but removing it removes any residual vulnerability. The operation is a powerful statement about U.S. leadership in nuclear security and the benefits of effective international cooperation.

For the United States, the mission enhances homeland security by preventing dangerous material from ending up in unruly hands. For Venezuela, it demonstrates a desire to modernize its scientific infrastructure without the hazards of the past. And for the broader international community, it reinforces the value of cooperative nonproliferation work in an era of heightened global tensions.

The State Department described the effort as “American leadership at its best: decisive, practical, and focused on protecting the American people.” With the material now safely in U.S. hands for processing, both countries can look ahead to future collaboration in areas like energy and scientific research.

The news comes amid wider diplomatic developments in the region, and illustrates the potential for focused security efforts to produce quick results when partners share a common vision. As more details emerge, the successful removal is a tangible win for nuclear safety around the world.