US and Iran Agree to Two-Week Ceasefire as Trump Pauses Threats of Devastating Strikes

In a dramatic 11th-hour reversal, President Donald Trump announced late Tuesday that the United States and Iran have reached a two-week ceasefire agreement, averting what he had earlier warned could be the destruction of “a whole civilization” if Tehran failed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by his 8 p.m. deadline.

The deal, mediated in part by Pakistan, requires Iran to immediately allow the “complete, immediate, and safe opening” of the Strait of Hormuz — the critical chokepoint through which about one-fifth of the world’s oil supply passes. In exchange, the U.S. and Israel will suspend bombing and attacks on Iranian targets for two weeks. Negotiations between the two sides are set to begin on Friday in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Trump detailed the agreement in a Truth Social post, stating: “Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir of Pakistan… and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks.” He described it as a “double sided CEASEFIRE,” adding that the U.S. has “already met and exceeded all Military objectives” and is “very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East.”

The announcement came less than two hours before Trump’s self-imposed deadline, following his stark morning warning on Truth Social: “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.” Earlier in the day, he had vowed to turn Tuesday into “Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day,” threatening widespread strikes on Iranian infrastructure if the strait remained closed.

Iranian officials confirmed acceptance of the two-week ceasefire, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stating that if attacks against Iran are halted, Tehran would agree to the terms, including coordinated safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s Supreme National Security Council also endorsed the pause, framing it as allowing time for broader talks.

The ceasefire halts a conflict that escalated in late February when U.S. and Israeli forces launched strikes inside Iran. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian forces had already disrupted global energy markets, raised oil prices, and complicated humanitarian aid shipments.

Pakistani leaders played a key role in the last-minute diplomacy, urging Trump to hold off on planned strikes. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated that Israel backs the U.S.-Iran ceasefire but noted it does not necessarily cover ongoing operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Analysts described the agreement as fragile but significant, providing a window for de-escalation after weeks of escalating rhetoric and missed deadlines. Trump had repeatedly extended or reset ultimatums regarding the strait, at one point giving Iran just 48 hours to reopen it fully.

Global markets reacted positively to the news, with oil prices easing amid hopes that shipping through the strait could resume quickly. However, experts caution that the two-week period will test whether the sides can make meaningful progress toward a longer-term peace deal, including potential discussions on sanctions relief and regional security.

As the ceasefire takes effect, attention now turns to the upcoming talks in Islamabad and whether both sides will fully adhere to the conditions. For now, the immediate threat of large-scale U.S. strikes on Iranian power plants, bridges, and other infrastructure has been paused, buying precious time in one of the most volatile chapters of the Middle East conflict.

🚨 President Donald J. Trump makes a statement on Iran: pic.twitter.com/9mqTayL0Q3 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 7, 2026