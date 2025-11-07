The United States has imposed sanctions on multiple individuals involved in funneling tens of millions of dollars from Iran to Hizballah. These operatives collaborate with regional businessmen and currency exchanges to enable large-scale financial transfers and sustain the terrorist organization’s funding operations.

According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, these individuals play a key role in Iran’s covert financing network. The funds are used to support Hizballah’s global operations, strengthen its influence across the Middle East, and undermine Lebanon’s economic and political sovereignty.

This action forms part of the United States’ ongoing campaign of maximum pressure against Iran and its proxies, as outlined in National Security Presidential Memorandum 2 issued on February 4. The U.S. government reaffirmed its commitment to disrupting illicit financial flows that fuel terrorism and destabilize regional security.

“By enabling Hizballah, Iran holds Lebanon back and undermines its sovereignty,” a State Department spokesperson said. “Iran and Hizballah cannot be allowed to keep Lebanon captive any longer.”

The sanctions, issued under Executive Order 13224, as amended, specifically target terrorists and those providing material support to them. Hizballah was designated as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) organization in 2001 and as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) in 1997.

Individuals Added to the OFAC SDN List

Ossama Jaber (Arabic: اسامة جابر), a Lebanese national born January 25, 1972, in Mayfadoun, Nabatieh.

Samer Kasbar (Arabic: سامر كسبار), a Syrian national residing in the United Arab Emirates, born June 18, 1972.

Ja’far Muhammad Qasir (Arabic: محمد جعفر محمد قصير), a Lebanese national born May 24, 1990, linked directly to Hizballah financial operations.

Each of these individuals is now subject to secondary sanctions under the Hizballah Financial Sanctions Regulations, which restrict their ability to conduct international transactions and access the global financial system.

The designations demonstrate Washington’s broader strategy to isolate Hizballah financially and reduce Iran’s capacity to export instability through its regional proxies. The U.S. emphasized its commitment to supporting Lebanon by exposing and dismantling Iran’s covert funding mechanisms.

Further details on these designations can be found in the official U.S. Department of the Treasury Press Release.