United States and Israel Launch Strategic Partnership on Artificial Intelligence and Critical Technologies

The United States and the State of Israel have jointly announced the launch of a strategic partnership on artificial intelligence (AI), research, and critical technologies, marking a significant expansion of bilateral cooperation in areas central to future economic strength and national security. The announcement was made in a joint statement issued by both governments this month following high-level discussions in Jerusalem.

The new strategic partnership formalizes collaboration across a broad range of advanced technology sectors, including AI, advanced computing, semiconductor development, energy technologies, space exploration, robotics, and related emerging fields. Leaders from both nations emphasized the importance of close cooperation on research and development, and on investing in technologies that will shape global innovation platforms and economic competitiveness.

Officials described the effort as part of the Pax Silica initiative, a United States-led framework that brings together allied countries to build secure technology supply chains and strengthen collective capabilities in cutting-edge scientific domains. Israel is the first nation to sign a formal joint statement with the United States under this initiative, reflecting its strategic role in global technology leadership.

The partnership commitment includes coordinated efforts to protect sensitive research environments and safeguard critical technology infrastructure, as well as to expand human capital development through joint training, academic exchange, and collaborative projects involving government, industry, and academic institutions. By aligning their innovation ecosystems, the United States and Israel aim to address both economic and security imperatives tied to advances in AI and related technology areas.

Senior representatives from both countries participated in the signing ceremony, underscoring shared values and long-standing strategic ties. Officials noted that advancing cooperative research and innovation in these fields will not only enhance bilateral relations but also support broader efforts among allied nations to lead responsibly in the technological era.