UC Riverside Finds Microplastics in Sierra Nevada Snow Even at Remote Sites

UC Riverside scientists have measured how much microplastic pollution falls on the Sierra Nevada during snowstorms and found significant amounts even in the most remote locations.

Lead researcher Aleksandra Karapetrova, a UC Riverside environmental toxicologist, could not reach any of the snowfall collection sites by car or on foot. “One site was accessed by chairlift. I had to ski to the rest of the remote sites. That’s how isolated they are,” she said. “But no matter how far out the site, I always found microplastics there.”

Details about the particles, the seven locations and the method used to verify their chemical properties appear in Environmental Science and Technology. The Sierra Nevada snowpack supplies about 30 percent of California’s freshwater. The study did not determine how much plastic ultimately reaches drinking water.

Snowflakes collect tiny plastic particles suspended in the air, a process called scavenging. That helps explain why researchers measured substantially more plastic arriving with falling snow than during dry weather. At remote sites during the height of the storm, the snow deposited between 270 and 3,200 plastic particles per square meter per day. At one site in the Mammoth Mountain ski area, the amount was roughly three times that found in remote sites, between 2,600 and 7,500 particles per square meter per day. Nearby human activity and heavier snowfall may explain this. Even the large counts at Mammoth represent small amounts of material: at the highest estimated rate, snowfall over an acre would deliver about 1.5 grams of plastic per day.

Most of the storm air passed over Fresno and Madera counties, suggesting the Central Valley may be a contributing region. Computer models could not identify exact sources or exclude plastic arriving from farther away. Researchers used infrared light to read chemical signatures and compared them with a reference library. Most commonly, they found polyethylene, polypropylene, and polyester/PET, plastics used in clothing and packaging, plus cellulose derivatives.

“We are at a point where microplastics are in our atmosphere, not just the ocean, not just rivers. It comes down with the snowfall, making its way to places humans typically don’t go,” Karapetrova said.

“We’ve reached a point where plastic pollution is falling out of the sky every day, across this entire region, even when it isn’t snowing,” she added.

The study measures deposition during individual storms. It does not assess health effects of microplastics in the environment. Some chemicals used in plastics have documented health effects, including hormone disruption, inflammation, and cellular damage. The concrete markers are the seven sites, the particle counts per square meter per day and the link to California’s snowpack water supply.