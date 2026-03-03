U.S. War Secretary Says Goals in Iran Operation Are ‘Laser-Focused’ Amid Ongoing Epic Fury Campaign

The Pentagon has provided new details on the United States’ military campaign in Iran, affirming that the mission’s objectives are targeted and precise as combat operations continue.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth described the current U.S. offensive — officially named Operation Epic Fury — as “laser-focused” on degrading Iranian military capabilities and not intended to become an open-ended conflict. According to a Defense Department statement, American forces operating in the U.S. Central Command area have carried out intense strikes against Iranian military infrastructure since late February.

In press briefings alongside Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine, Hegseth stressed that the goals concentrate on reducing threats posed by Iranian missile systems, naval forces, and other offensive assets. Pentagon officials reiterated the operation is tactical in scope, though they have not provided a detailed timeline for its completion.

The war’s progress has coincided with mounting casualties and significant geopolitical fallout. U.S. officials confirmed multiple American service members have died in related actions, including retaliatory Iranian attacks on military positions in the broader region. At the same time, Iran’s leadership and military infrastructure have been heavily targeted, and Tehran has warned of further retaliation.

Despite Pentagon assurances that this is not an “endless war,” domestic political debate is intensifying. Lawmakers from both parties have questioned the legal authority and strategic justification for the offensive, with some lawmakers pushing for clearer oversight and limits on military engagement.

Global reactions reflect concern over the risks of wider regional escalation. Markets and international leaders have watched closely as U.S. and allied strikes continue and as Iran responds with missile launches and proxy activity across the Middle East.

As the conflict unfolds, American commanders emphasize continued operations while underscoring that Operation Epic Fury’s goals remain focused on degrading specific capabilities rather than broad nation-building objectives.