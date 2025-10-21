U.S. Treasury Sanctions Haitian Gang Facilitators Linked to Viv Ansanm Terror Network

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has announced new sanctions against two key Haitian gang figures — Dimitri Herard and Kempes Sanon — for their support of the violent gang coalition Viv Ansanm, which Washington has formally designated as a global terrorist organization.

Herard, a former Haitian police officer implicated in the 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, and Sanon, the leader of the Bel Air gang, now face sweeping financial restrictions under Executive Order 13224 — the United States’ principal counterterrorism sanctions authority.

“Today’s action underscores the critical role of gang leaders and facilitators like Herard and Sanon, whose support enables Viv Ansanm’s campaign of violence, extortion, and terrorism in Haiti,” said OFAC Director Bradley T. Smith. “The United States is committed to holding accountable the violent terrorist gangs that endanger the Haitian people.”

The designation follows the U.S. Department of State’s May 2, 2025, decision to formally list Viv Ansanm as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) organization and a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO).

Profiles of the Designated Individuals

Dimitri Herard — A former police officer who was imprisoned by Haitian authorities for his suspected role in the 2021 presidential assassination. Since escaping custody in 2024, he has reportedly trained and armed Viv Ansanm-affiliated gangs, supporting coordinated attacks on state institutions.

Kempes Sanon — The current head of the Bel Air gang, one of Viv Ansanm’s principal factions. Sanon has allegedly overseen civilian killings, extortion, illegal taxation, and kidnappings as part of the group’s escalating consolidation of power.

OFAC said both men materially assisted and provided direct operational support to Viv Ansanm — prompting today’s targeted designation.

Consequences of the Sanctions

The sanctions immediately block all property and assets of Herard and Sanon within U.S. jurisdiction or held by U.S. persons. U.S. citizens and companies are now prohibited from engaging in any transaction with them or entities they control — directly or indirectly — at 50 percent or more ownership.

Foreign financial institutions that knowingly facilitate significant transactions for the designated individuals may also face secondary sanctions, potentially cutting off their access to the U.S. financial system.

Enforcement and Removal

Violations of OFAC sanctions may result in severe civil or criminal penalties. The agency emphasized that designations are not necessarily permanent — individuals may petition for removal if their behavior changes, consistent with U.S. law and policy objectives.