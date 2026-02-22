U.S. to Host Indo-Pacific Energy Security Forum in Tokyo to Advance Energy Partnerships

Senior U.S. officials will travel to Japan in March for the inaugural Indo-Pacific Energy Security Ministerial and Business Forum, a major diplomatic and commercial initiative aimed at strengthening energy cooperation with allies across the region.

The event, scheduled for March 14–15 in Tokyo, will be led by President Donald Trump’s National Energy Dominance Council and hosted jointly with Japan. Officials said representatives from nearly a dozen Indo-Pacific countries are expected to attend alongside business leaders from the energy, infrastructure, industrial, and financial sectors.

Delegates will include Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, who chairs the council, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin. The forum will focus on expanding U.S. energy exports, promoting investment opportunities, and advancing strategic partnerships in a region projected to experience some of the fastest-growing energy demand.

Administration officials said the gathering aims to align government policy with private-sector capabilities to support large-scale energy projects and commercial agreements. The discussions are expected to address energy security, infrastructure development, and supply chain diversification among participating nations.

“Building strong partnerships with Indo-Pacific allies is essential to advancing American energy leadership,” Burgum said in a statement, emphasizing a whole-of-government approach to expanding cooperation and reducing reliance on geopolitical rivals.

Energy Secretary Wright highlighted the role of energy exports in diplomatic relations, noting that U.S. energy production positions the country as a reliable partner for nations seeking stable supplies. He said the forum would provide an opportunity to engage directly with regional officials on long-term energy strategies and economic growth.

EPA Administrator Zeldin described the initiative as part of a broader effort to strengthen global partnerships and promote innovation in energy development. He pointed to previous international engagements focused on exporting American energy technologies and resources.

Organizers said the business forum component is expected to facilitate announcements of new commercial deals, investments, and cooperative frameworks that could benefit both U.S. industry and partner nations. The initiative is also intended to support American energy workers by expanding overseas markets for domestic production.

The U.S. Trade and Development Agency is sponsoring the forum, reflecting its role in advancing infrastructure development abroad and fostering international partnerships.

Analysts say the Tokyo gathering underscores the growing importance of energy security in global geopolitics, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region, where demand is rising rapidly, and countries are seeking alternatives to traditional suppliers.

The forum is expected to conclude with commitments to strengthen long-term cooperation on energy, economic development, and regional stability.