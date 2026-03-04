U.S. State Department Announces Charter Flights and Ground Transport Options for Americans Leaving Middle East

The U.S. Department of State released new guidance outlining charter flights and ground transportation options for American citizens seeking to depart the Middle East amid escalating regional tensions and widespread disruptions to commercial air travel.

Charter Flights Being Arranged From Key Countries

According to the State Department, the U.S. government is facilitating charter flights from the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan to help Americans return to the United States or reach safer locations. Officials said additional flight capacity will be added as security conditions allow.

The initiative is part of broader efforts to assist Americans in leaving the region after a surge in regional instability and airspace closures disrupted many commercial flight routes.

Commercial Flights Still Available in Some Locations

While charter flights are being organized, the State Department emphasized that commercial aviation options remain available in several countries, including:

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Oman

Egypt

Officials are encouraging U.S. citizens to use these commercial options where possible while the government continues expanding charter and military flight capacity.

Ground Transportation From Israel and Other Areas

For Americans located in areas with limited air travel, the State Department said it is also expanding ground transportation options, particularly for those wishing to depart Israel and reach neighboring countries where flights are operating.

In cases where direct flights are unavailable, U.S. officials are helping travelers reach third-country departure hubs where commercial or charter flights can be arranged.

Thousands of Americans Have Already Departed

State Department officials reported that more than 9,000 American citizens have already left the Middle East in recent days, though several thousand others remain in the region or have requested assistance.

The agency said it has been in contact with nearly 3,000 Americans seeking support with departure logistics as conditions continue to evolve.

Assistance and Registration for Travelers

U.S. citizens who want assistance departing the region are encouraged to:

Register with the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) for updates

Contact the State Department’s 24-hour assistance line

Monitor embassy alerts for changing travel conditions

Officials say these steps allow the government to coordinate charter flights, transportation, and other emergency travel support more effectively.

Ongoing Efforts to Bring Americans Home

The State Department said it will continue coordinating charter flights, working with airlines, and exploring additional transportation options until all Americans who wish to leave the region have the opportunity to do so safely.

These efforts come as governments worldwide scramble to assist citizens stranded by the disruption of Middle Eastern air travel routes and rapidly shifting security conditions.

For Americans in other countries who wish to leave the Middle East, please call the U.S. Department of State at +1-202-501-4444, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.