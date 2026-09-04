U.S. Sanctions Raúl Castro Grandson and Cuban Financial, Energy Firms

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced Sept. 3 that the United States is designating five entities and one individual tied to Cuba’s financial services, metals and mining, and energy sectors.

The list includes Fidel Ernesto Castro Calis, a grandson of Raúl Castro; Banco Exterior de Cuba; and four entities that U.S. officials say exploit Cuba’s natural resources or energy reserves for the regime. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control added Castro Calis and Banco Exterior de Cuba to the Specially Designated Nationals list, along with Comercial CUPET S.A. Castro Calis is listed as linked to Alejandro Castro Espín, who was designated earlier.

Rubio said the Communist Cuban regime remains a threat to U.S. national security and regional stability. He argued that while ordinary Cubans suffer, the Castro family and officials in the Ministry of the Interior continue to control the economy and hold resources for a small elite.

The designations were made under President Trump’s Executive Order 14404, which authorizes sanctions against people who support Cuba’s security apparatus or who the United States holds responsible for repression and other threats to U.S. national security. Officials said the step also advances Executive Order 14380 and National Security Presidential Memorandum 5, which call for improved human rights, rule of law, free markets and democracy in Cuba.

OFAC also issued amended Cuba General License 4A, covering certain transactions for third-country diplomatic and consular missions in Cuba. Designated persons’ property in the United States or in the possession of U.S. persons is blocked.