U.S. Revokes Green Cards of Iranian-Linked Nationals in Escalation of National Security Crackdown

The U.S. State Department has announced the revocation of green cards and visas for several foreign nationals with alleged ties to Iran’s government, marking a significant escalation in national security and immigration enforcement policy.

In an official statement, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the move is part of a broader effort to prevent individuals linked to hostile regimes from residing in the United States. “The Trump Administration will not allow our country to become a home for foreign nationals who support anti-American terrorist regimes,” the department stated.

The action has already led to enforcement measures on the ground. Federal authorities detained at least two individuals—relatives of former Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani—after their lawful permanent resident status was revoked. They are currently in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody and face removal proceedings.

Officials allege that those targeted expressed public support for the Iranian regime and organizations such as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which the United States designates as a terrorist entity. In some cases, authorities cited social media activity praising attacks against U.S. forces as justification for revoking residency.

The policy is not limited to individuals currently in the United States. The State Department has also revoked visas for other Iranian nationals, including relatives of senior political figures, effectively barring them from entering the country.

The move comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions between the United States, Israel, and Iran, with ongoing military conflict in the region influencing domestic policy decisions. Analysts note that immigration enforcement is increasingly being used as a tool of foreign policy, particularly in cases involving national security concerns.

Critics, however, warn that such measures could raise legal and humanitarian questions, particularly around due process and the criteria used to determine affiliations with foreign governments or organizations.

For now, the administration’s position is clear: residency in the United States is being framed as a privilege contingent on alignment with U.S. national security interests. As enforcement actions continue, the policy is likely to remain a focal point in debates over immigration, civil liberties, and foreign policy strategy.