U.S. Navy Launches Mine Clearance Operation in Strait of Hormuz to Secure Vital Shipping Lane

U.S. Central Command forces have begun operations to clear mines from the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints, officials announced on April 11. Two U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyers, the USS Frank E. Peterson (DDG 121) and the USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112), transited the strait and conducted operations in the Arabian Gulf as the initial step in a broader mission to ensure the waterway is free of sea mines previously placed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. “Today, we began the process of establishing a new passage and we will share this safe pathway with the maritime industry soon to encourage the free flow of commerce,” said Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Central Command.

Additional U.S. forces, including underwater drones, are expected to join the clearance effort in the coming days, according to CENTCOM. The Strait of Hormuz connects the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea and carries roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply. When shipping in a narrow waterway is disrupted, the effects are felt worldwide. Energy costs go up, and supply chains are put under pressure. The operation takes place amid a landscape of growing regional unease. These tensions have been fueled by the breakdown of U.S.-Iran peace talks, which were mediated in Islamabad. Iran has denied laying the mines and has threatened to respond to what it calls provocative military movements in the area.

CENTCOM made it clear that the operation’s purpose is strictly to ensure the safe passage of commercial ships and that it’s not connected to any wider military escalation. The command described the effort as a defensive measure to protect international shipping routes long threatened by Iranian mine-laying activities. Navy officials haven’t provided a specific date for when the strait will be completely cleared. The initial deployment of the two Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, they stressed, marks the start of coordinated mine countermeasures. This move highlights the United States’ dedication to ensuring free passage in the area, a core objective for American forces under CENTCOM’s command.

These destroyers are equipped with advanced sensors and specialized mine-countermeasure systems, all designed to address the particular dangers they face. Maritime industry groups have welcomed the announcement, noting that uncertainty over the strait’s safety had already begun to affect insurance rates and routing decisions for tankers carrying crude oil and liquefied natural gas. The operation’s complete picture will emerge in the coming weeks. CENTCOM has committed to providing updates as the clearance moves forward. For now, the focus remains on creating and verifying a safe corridor for the thousands of commercial vessels that rely on the strait each year.