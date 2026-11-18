The United States has lost its measles elimination status, the Pan American Health Organization announced, marking the formal return of continuous transmission of the virus after 26 years without sustained endemic spread.

Health authorities recorded more than 5,400 confirmed cases in 2026, the highest annual total since 1991, along with at least 10 measles-associated deaths. Cases have been reported in the vast majority of states. Mexico and Bolivia also lost elimination status this week. The designation is lost when the same strain circulates uninterrupted for 12 months or more.

Measles is highly contagious and can be prevented by two doses of the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine, which is about 97 percent effective. National kindergarten coverage has fallen below the roughly 95 percent threshold needed to prevent outbreaks in most communities. Some local areas have substantially lower rates.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said the United States will work to regain elimination status and recommended MMR vaccination as the most effective prevention. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated it remains focused on stopping outbreaks and has directed additional funding to state and local health departments. Public health experts note that restoring elimination will require sustained improvements in vaccination coverage and may take years, based on the experience of other countries.

The loss of status is largely symbolic but signals a reversal of a major public-health achievement first reached in 2000. It arrives amid ongoing debate over federal vaccine policy and declining routine immunization rates.