U.S. House Approves Long-Term Extension of Acute Hospital Care at Home Program, Telehealth Advocates Call for Swift Senate Action

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed the Hospital Inpatient Services Modernization Act (H.R. 4313), a bipartisan measure that would extend the federal Acute Hospital Care at Home (AHCaH) program through 2030, preventing a potential lapse in essential Medicare services early next year. ATA Action, the advocacy arm of the American Telemedicine Association, is urging swift Senate approval to ensure continuity of care for thousands of vulnerable patients across the country.

The AHCaH program, launched more than five years ago, enables hospitals to deliver hospital-level acute care in patients’ homes through continuous remote monitoring, daily in-person clinical visits, and robust diagnostic and emergency support. According to ATA Action, more than 330 hospitals across 37 states now rely on the program to safely manage appropriate cases outside brick-and-mortar facilities, reducing complications and expanding bed capacity for those who require on-site treatment.

Alexis Apple, director of federal affairs at the American Telemedicine Association and head of federal government affairs for ATA Action, applauded the approval as a critical bipartisan action that protects Medicare beneficiaries from losing access to a proven care model.

“In a solid show of bipartisan support, the House passed legislation under suspension to ensure that millions of Medicare beneficiaries will continue to have access to a proven care model that reduces complications, shortens recovery times, and strengthens bed capacity,” Apple said. She emphasized that the legislation represents the type of forward-looking policymaking that safeguards the needs of high-risk patient populations while enabling providers to deliver effective, evidence-based care.

ATA Action underscored the significance of extending the program for a full five years, particularly after the temporary lapse that occurred during the recent government shutdown. Apple noted that the program’s reliability has become integral to hospital operations nationwide, making predictable long-term authorization essential.

The documented benefits of AHCaH include twenty-four-hour clinical oversight, reduced hospital-acquired infections, rapid emergency escalation pathways, daily in-person assessments supplemented with real-time remote monitoring, robust clinical infrastructure delivered directly in the home, and relief for family caregivers who might otherwise shoulder complex medical responsibilities.

Looking ahead, ATA Action stated it remains committed to pursuing permanent or multi-year extensions of all temporary federal telehealth waivers, several of which are also set to expire on January 30, 2026. These include the removal of geographic restrictions, expanded practitioner eligibility, extended authority for FQHCs and rural clinics, flexibility for audio-only telehealth, and delays to certain in-person visit requirements for mental health services.

Apple concluded that the House vote marks an important national milestone for telehealth adoption but emphasized that the organization will continue working closely with Congressional leaders and the Trump Administration to ensure stability and expansion of virtual care programs across the healthcare system.