U.S. Economy Accelerates to 3.4% Growth in Third Quarter on Investment and Consumer Spending

The U.S. economy expanded at a 3.4 percent annualized rate in the third quarter of 2026, accelerating from 2.2 percent in the second quarter, according to the advance estimate released October 29 by the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Increases in investment, consumer spending, and government spending drove the gain. These were partly offset by a decrease in exports and a rise in imports, which subtract from GDP. Real final sales to private domestic purchasers, combining consumer spending and gross private fixed investment, rose 4.9 percent, up from 4.6 percent in the prior quarter.

Business investment was a standout. Nonresidential fixed investment, a proxy for capital spending, advanced sharply, with equipment outlays led by computers and related technology tied to artificial intelligence infrastructure. Consumer spending, which accounts for the largest share of economic activity, grew at a 3.8 percent rate, matching the second-quarter pace. Spending on services like health care, restaurants, and hotels was a noticeable contribution. Government spending also increased, supported in part by higher federal nondefense expenditures.

Current-dollar GDP rose at a 5.6 percent annualized rate. The price index for gross domestic purchases increased 3.0 percent, while the personal consumption expenditures price index rose 2.1 percent and core PCE, excluding food and energy, advanced 2.5 percent. These inflation readings moderated from the prior quarter. The advance estimate is subject to revision; the second estimate, which will include corporate profits, is scheduled for November 25.

The report arrives amid mixed signals from financial markets. On the same day, major indexes declined, led by a steep drop in Alphabet shares after the Google parent reported results that fell short of expectations and showed higher capital spending. The Nasdaq Composite fell about 1.4 percent, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.3 percent. Investors continue to weigh the pace of AI-related investment against the returns those outlays are generating.

DoorDash’s announced agreement to acquire Instacart in a deal valued at approximately $17 billion further illustrated consolidation in the on-demand delivery sector. The companies said the transaction, expected to close in late 2027 or early 2028, would combine DoorDash’s restaurant network with Instacart’s grocery reach. At least 75 percent of the consideration would be cash, with the remainder in DoorDash stock. The offer represented a premium to Instacart’s price before deal speculation emerged. Regulatory review is expected.

The third-quarter GDP reading shows the economy entered the final months of 2026 with solid momentum from private domestic demand and technology investment. That pace will be sustainable as long as consumer spending holds up, capital expenditure stays on its trajectory, and trade and price pressures evolve. The next official release will contain more source data, and will provide a clearer picture of corporate profits and revisions.