U.S. Department of Energy Issues Emergency Order to Ensure Reliable Power for Millions This Winter

U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright has issued an emergency order under Section 202(c) of the Federal Power Act. This directive ensures that millions of Americans will have uninterrupted access to reliable, affordable, and secure energy during the colder months ahead.

The order allows PJM Interconnection, in partnership with Talen Energy Corporation, to operate specific units at the Wagner Generating Station to meet projected electricity demand. Secretary Wright emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating, “On Day One, President Trump declared an energy emergency and began reversing the impacts of the dangerous energy subtraction policies of the previous administration. Unfortunately, the energy emergency continues to impact many regions of our nation.”

With 65 million Americans across 13 states and Washington D.C. at risk of experiencing blackouts, the Secretary’s order aims to prevent such disruptions this winter. He noted, “Americans deserve reliable power regardless of whether the wind is blowing or the sun is shining and especially during a cold snap.”

The North American Electric Reliability Corporation’s Winter Reliability Assessment highlighted severe risks of electricity supply shortfalls in PJM’s service area under extreme weather conditions. To address these concerns, Secretary Wright previously approved PJM’s request to operate Unit 4 at the Wagner Generating Station beyond its operating limits during the summer months, facilitating stable energy access for millions.

As PJM continues to face resource adequacy challenges, the organization has submitted a renewal application to maintain the operation of Unit 4 throughout the end of 2025. Last winter, the unit was called into action 11 times in one month to meet unprecedented demand.

The emergency order, effective from October 26, 2025, will remain in place until December 31, 2025, underscoring the Trump administration’s commitment to ensuring the safety and energy security of American families during the winter season.