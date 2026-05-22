U.S. Department of Commerce Backs IBM Quantum Foundry Plan in Major CHIPS-Era Technology Push

The United States has spent the past several years trying to rebuild its semiconductor base. Now, the next frontier is coming into sharper focus: quantum manufacturing.

IBM and the U.S. Department of Commerce announced a Letter of Intent to support America’s first purpose-built quantum chip foundry, backed by a proposed $1 billion CHIPS award. The project centers on Anderon, a new standalone IBM company that is expected to operate as a pure-play quantum foundry headquartered in Albany, New York. IBM has also said it will contribute $1 billion in cash to Anderon, along with intellectual property, assets, and specialized personnel.

This is not just another industrial policy headline. It is a signal that Washington views quantum computing as a strategic infrastructure sector, not a speculative science project.

For years, quantum computing has lived in a strange public category. It has been treated as both futuristic and immediate, both experimental and commercially inevitable. The technology still faces serious engineering hurdles, including scale, error correction, reliability, and cost. Yet governments and corporations increasingly understand that whoever controls the physical supply chain behind quantum systems may hold an advantage in national defense, drug discovery, advanced materials, cybersecurity, financial modeling, and energy research.

That is why the foundry model matters.

A quantum computer is not built only through software breakthroughs or research lab prototypes. It requires specialized wafers, fabrication processes, measurement tools, process design kits, testing capabilities, and a workforce that understands the unusual demands of quantum hardware. IBM says Anderon will operate as a 300-millimeter quantum wafer foundry and will initially support superconducting qubit and supporting electronics wafers, with plans to expand into other quantum modalities over time.

The broader implication is clear: the U.S. wants domestic capacity not only to design quantum computers, but to manufacture the components that make them scalable.

That distinction is crucial. In the semiconductor era, America learned that innovation without manufacturing depth creates vulnerability. A country can lead in chip design and still be exposed if fabrication, packaging, materials, and critical supply chains sit elsewhere. Quantum computing could repeat that mistake, or it could become the moment when the U.S. corrects it early.

The proposed Department of Commerce award suggests the federal government prefers the second path.

IBM brings credibility to the project. The company says it has deployed more than 90 quantum systems and has built a client and partner ecosystem that includes Fortune 500 companies, startups, universities, and government agencies. It also points to decades of work with federal institutions such as NIST, DARPA, and U.S. Department of Energy laboratories.

Still, the announcement should be read with measured optimism. A Letter of Intent is not the same as a completed final agreement. The launch remains subject to negotiation and definitive documents between IBM and the Department of Commerce. Quantum computing itself is also not guaranteed to deliver near-term commercial returns at the scale often promised by the industry.

That caution does not weaken the significance of the move. It sharpens it.

The best case for supporting Anderon is not that quantum computing will transform every industry overnight. It is that the manufacturing base for quantum hardware must exist before the largest commercial and security applications can mature. Foundries create ecosystems. They allow multiple vendors to build on common production capacity. They shorten development cycles. They make it easier for startups, researchers, and established companies to move from prototype to production.

If Anderon succeeds, it could become a central node in a U.S. quantum supply chain, similar in strategic logic to how advanced semiconductor fabs anchor regional and national technology clusters.

The timing is also important. China, Europe, and other major economies are investing heavily in quantum research and related infrastructure. The next technology race will not be won only by the country with the best research papers. It will be won by the country that can convert research into manufacturable systems, defensible supply chains, and deployable platforms.

That is why the IBM and Department of Commerce announcement deserves attention beyond the technology press. It sits at the intersection of industrial strategy, national security, scientific leadership, and economic competitiveness.

The United States does not need to hype quantum computing to justify investing in it. The stronger argument is more practical: if quantum systems become critical infrastructure, America should not be dependent on fragile or foreign-controlled manufacturing pathways to build them.

Anderon is still a proposal moving toward execution, not a finished national asset. But the direction is unmistakable. The U.S. is beginning to treat quantum manufacturing as part of the same strategic category as advanced chips, AI infrastructure, and secure cloud systems.

That is the right framing.

The quantum era may arrive gradually, then suddenly. When it does, the countries that prepared the manufacturing base early will have the advantage. IBM’s foundry plan gives the U.S. a chance to prepare before the market is fully mature, rather than scrambling after leadership has already shifted elsewhere.