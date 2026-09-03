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Business and Money

U.S. Credit Card Debt Falls $60 Billion in First Quarter to $1.35 Trillion


WalletHub says households still carry about $11,153 on average, below the 2007 inflation-adjusted peak

Published on September 03, 2026

U.S. consumers paid down $60 billion in credit card balances in the first quarter of 2026, leaving total debt at $1.35 trillion, according to WalletHub’s latest quarterly study of Federal Reserve and Labor Department data.

That total is $212 billion below the 2008 record. After inflation, first-quarter paydowns were 6 percent larger than in the same period of 2025, though the decline was about 5 percent smaller than the typical first-quarter drop since the Great Recession.

Average household credit card debt stood at $11,153 after inflation, or $11,059 without the adjustment. That is $2,263 below the inflation-adjusted peak set in the fourth quarter of 2007. Preliminary April figures put the household average at $11,169 and total balances still near $1.35 trillion.

Alina Comoreanu, WalletHub Senior Researcher, said: “U.S. consumers paid off $60 billion in credit card debt during the first quarter of 2026, bringing our total balance to roughly $1.35 trillion. Preliminary data for April shows that debt remains essentially unchanged year over year.”

Finance charges fell 8.52 percent from the prior quarter to about $169 billion. The charge-off rate dropped 0.50 percentage point to 4.01 percent.

WalletHub said outstanding card debt was 3 percent below the all-time high before inflation adjustment and 14 percent below after adjustment. The debt-to-deposits ratio was 7.0 percent, 61 percent below its late-2000 peak. The debt-to-assets ratio was 0.64 percent, 54 percent below its late-2002 peak.

April balances were 0.03 percent lower than a year earlier after inflation and 4 percent higher without that adjustment. The Federal Reserve changed some data categories in December 2024, and WalletHub adjusted its series for consistency. The full study is published on WalletHub.com.

Finance Reporter